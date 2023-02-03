Are you a video game lover? Download these games for free!

No matter what console you use, it’s easy to find free games on some platforms.

Discover 5 games that you can download for free. Discover the video games you can download for free! In recent years, video game sales have skyrocketed. During the pandemic, millions of people started downloading games and buying consoles while they were stuck at home. Most games cost $60 or $70 and it is expected that, over the years and thanks to high demand, these prices will increase considerably. In the meantime, discover some video games you can download for free! 5. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PlayStation has opened a period of free downloads for the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a single player version that follows the adventures of the video game Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, in which the mission is to complete training until achieving the Order of the Jedi. This video game is also a prequel to the next title with which PlayStation hopes to achieve one of its greatest successes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This entertaining title will take you through incredible battles until you become an expert with a lightsaber.

4. Video games to download for free: Axiom Verge 2 Video games to download for free are an excellent way to entertain yourself alone or with friends. It’s also an opportunity to decide if you want to buy the titles, since most games aren’t cheap. Axiom Verge 2 is set in an ancient city where the inhabitants are surrounded by cutting edge technology. It is about traveling through various worlds or zones where you will acquire unique abilities to access increasingly remote areas. Don’t stop playing it!

3. Autonauts With a free one-month trial period, Autonats is a video game that Xbox owners can play to build their own villas on uninhabited planets. Be surprised by everything you can build in these cities where the main task is to survive. If you like games in which the mission is to plant your own farm, take care of it and get a big harvest to get coins, this is, without a doubt, one of the video games you should download for free in 2023. The fun will never end!

2. Iris Fall Iris Fall is, like Autonats, a video game made for Xbox users, who will be able to play for free throughout the month of January and thus discover how close they are to the macabre settings of this title. Iris Fall is a clue-based video game with monochrome colors and hand-drawn design in 2D and 3D perspectives. If you like art and mystery, Iris Fall will keep you entertained for endless hours.

1. The best video games to download for free: Call of Duty: War Zone 2.0 Of all the games to download for free in 2023 you cannot miss Call of Duty: War Zone 2.0, available for PC on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. This title is a continuation of the Call of Duty Battle Royale saga, where the main mission will be to be the last fighter standing. Discover the best entertainment options with the video game free to download, available for PC users or users of different consoles; the trial period may be limited, but that won’t stop you from having fun – the options are endless!