5 celebridades latinas abiertamente homosexuales en Hollywood

Meet 5 Latino stars who are openly gay.

These celebs are proud to represent the LGBTQ community.

They are an example for the new generation of Hispanic entertainers. Meet five of the most popular openly gay Latino stars: Ricky Martin, Omar Apollo, Jonathan Del Arco, Guillermo Díaz and Wilson Cruz. Each of these celebrities is proud to represent the Hispanic gay community and they are all worthy examples of what it means to be gay in the competitive and overwhelming entertainment industry. Openly gay Latino stars: Ricky Martin Born in Puerto Rico on December 24, 1971, Ricky Martin is a singer and actor who has made the Latino community proud with his incredibly successful career. In March 2010, the Puerto Rican actor and singer announced through his official website that he was openly gay. «These years of silence and reflection made me stronger and reminded me that acceptance has to come from within.»

Omar Apollo is a musician with Latin roots Omar Apolonio Velasco, better known as Omar Apollo, is a Mexican-American singer who was born in Indiana in 1997. His family is from Mexico. The 26-year-old singer made his way into the music industry through digital platforms such as Spotify and SoundCloud. In an interview with The New York Times , Apollo stated that music helped him come to terms with his sexuality after high school.

Successful actor Jonathan Del Arco Getty Images Jonathan Del Arco was born on March 7, 1966 in Uruguay. According to his profile on IMDb, Del Arco is an actor and gay rights activist. The 57-year-old hunk is openly gay and married to TV producer Kyle Fritz . Del Arco is known for his appearance in television series such as Star Trek: Picard, The Closer and Major Crimes.

Guillermo Díaz represents the Hispanic gay community Born inNew Jersey into a Cuban family, Guillermo Díaz is an openly gay Cuban-American actor who is known for his role as Huck on the hit ABC show Scandal. Today, Diaz continues to work in the acting industry and is co-host of a podcast called Unpacking the Toolbox that delves into old episodes of Scandal.

Wilson Cruz is an actor and activist who fights for young people Wilson Cruz was born on December 27, 1973 in Brooklyn, New York. The son of Puerto Rican parents, Cruz rose to fame with roles in popular series like Star Trek: Discovery, Visible: Out on Television and My So-Called Life. The Puerto Rican actor came out of the closet at the age of 19 and was thrown out of his house by his father, a difficult situation that forced him to live in his car. According to Out Magazine Cruz continues to advocate for gay rights.