4 people killed and 8 injured in a massive brawl at a wedding

WEDDING ENDS IN TRAGEDY! In Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain, an incident after a wedding celebration left four people dead and eight more are being treated for injuries they sustained. According to initial reports of the Spanish media, they were hit by a car.

The police are investigating the incident that turned the happy celebration into a scene from a horror movie. At the moment, the story is still developing and people are mourning the deaths at what should have been a joyous occasion.

According to Madrid police, the authorities were told that there was some kind of brawl or confrontation. The fight took place during the wedding and a vindictive guest retaliated after the event, according to The Sun.