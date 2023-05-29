10 arrested after drug ring busted in Boulder, Colorado.

Only four of those arrested are facing narcotics charges.

Six suspects are still at large.

A four-month investigation by the Boulder County Drug Task Force ended with the identification of 16 suspected drug dealers. Ten suspects were arrested and they seized 30 pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at about $600,000.

Authorities are looking for six others involved. The raids and interrogations took place in Boulder County, Colorado. Authorities hope to cut down on the distribution and consumption of narcotic substances in the area

Most of the arrests were made on May 12. Seven search warrants were also executed in Boulder County and the Denver metropolitan area.

The ages of the 10 detainees range from 20 to 36 years. Only one woman was arrested, the other nine were men. It is presumed that they all belong to the same drug ring.