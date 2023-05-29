Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » 10 arrested in drug ring bust in Boulder, Colorado

10 arrested in drug ring bust in Boulder, Colorado

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • 10 arrested after drug ring busted in Boulder, Colorado.
  • Only four of those arrested are facing narcotics charges.
  • Six suspects are still at large.

A four-month investigation by the Boulder County Drug Task Force  ended with the identification of 16 suspected drug dealers. Ten suspects were arrested and they seized 30 pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at about $600,000.

Authorities are looking for six others involved. The raids and interrogations took place in Boulder County, Colorado. Authorities hope to cut down on the distribution and consumption of narcotic substances in the area

Seven search warrants were also executed

Seven search warrants were also executed.
PHOTO Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Most of the arrests were made on May 12. Seven search warrants were also executed in Boulder County and the Denver metropolitan area.

The ages of the 10 detainees range from 20 to 36 years. Only one woman was arrested, the other nine were men. It is presumed that they all belong to the same drug ring.

Only four face narcotics charges

PHOTO Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Only four of those arrested are facing narcotics charges, while five others are also facing charges of attempted kidnapping, robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The officers indicated that eight of those apprehended were also charged with violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

Authorities have not released names of the other six suspects

They will not reveal the names of the other six defendants
PHOTO Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported, through a statement, that 30 pounds of fentanyl, approximately 124,000 pills, including M/30 “blue” pills, M/30 “rainbow” pills, and blue «Versache» pills were seized in the raids, as well as 25 pounds of methamphetamine which included 2.5 pounds of heroin and 0.36 pounds of cocaine.

The agents indicated that they will not release the names of the other six defendants until the arrests are made. The photographs of the seized drugs passed into the hands of the District Attorney, Elisabeth Scanlon. It is unknown if they will be granted bail.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Former women’s prison guard charged with raping multiple inmates

10 arrested in drug ring bust in Boulder, Colorado

Jaime Salinas arrested for the murder of Jaime Torres Jr. outside a bar (PHOTOS)

Chronicle: Baby carriage mysteriously abandoned in driveway

Missing Florida barbershop owner found dead in submerged car