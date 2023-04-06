Man convicted in deadly Colorado hotel shooting gets life in prison

Luis Estrada unleashed terror in an Aurora, Colorado hotel.

He opened fire during a party.

He killed one teen and injured 3 others.

Luis Estrada was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly Colorado hotel shooting. Luis Estrada unleashed terror in a Colorado hotel when he opened fire during a party, killing 18-year-old Angel Ruiz and injuring three others.

According to prosecutors from the 18th Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office, the bloody incident occurred in October 202 at the Hyatt House Hotel. Estrada and Rubén Mejía-Soto arrived at the party. There was an argument and the two wound up in the corridor on the sixth floor, detailed the police.

Luis Estrada sentenced to life for Colorado hotel shooting

Estrada drew a gun and fired it the hotel room door hitting four people. He ran away aiming his gun at those in his way. The police arrived at the hotel at 2:00 in the morning. They found three people wounded on the first floor.

Inside the room, the officers came across the evidence of the horror. There were 10 casings from a 9mm weapon on the floor, blood everywhere, and the lifeless body of 18-year-old Ángel Ruiz. Based on the evidence, the prosecutor, Gary Dawson, said, “It is a miracle that more young people did not die.” It was a small room, full of young people who were attacked by an unseen gunman. Luis Estrada was sentenced to life in prison.