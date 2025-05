Estudiante mexicana detenida en Georgia denuncia abuso y busca regularizar su situación migratoria

WATCH: New body camera footage shows the moments when Ximena Arias-Cristobal learned she was arrested for a traffic violation she didn’t commit.

Assistant Chief Chris Crossen says the officer was ‘just trying to do his job.’ https://t.co/1UqPQSuM6e pic.twitter.com/F1t2auO4Mm

— WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) May 13, 2025