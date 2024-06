A Ramiro González le quedan unas horas de vida; le pondrán la inyección letal el 26 de junio

14 DAYS TO TAKE ACTION! This is what you can do to help stop the execution of #RamiroGonzales set for July 13 by the state of Texas.

-Write an email to the BPP. Talking points here: https://t.co/ilEhsJYuFP

-Call the office of @GovAbbott to protest

-Tweet and share Ramiro’s story pic.twitter.com/C81uP6zTeX

— Karine Omry (@KarineOmry) June 30, 2022