Mexican YouTuber Alan Estrada was a passenger in the Titan sub last year.

He reveals terrifying details of his experience in the submersible.

He’s one of the only people who know what the crew went through. As rescuers desperately searched for any sign of the Titan submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Mexican YouTuber Alan Estrada described his experience on board the vessel last year. Estrada shared that the 200 travelers who have ridden in this small submarine knew that their lives were at risk, which is why before embarking, every passenger must sign a letter that looks like a death sentence. Mexican YouTuber Alan Estrada describes his experience on board the Titan «The moment you decide to sign up for an experience like this, you sign a quite elaborate release, in which you practically know the risks you are taking,» said the YouTuber in an interview with Despierta América’s Satcha Pretto and Alan Tacher. A year ago, the influencer traveled in the submarine and he shared his experience on the popular Univisión show.

You have four hours to see the Titanic «It takes you two hours to descend to the bottom of the ocean, 3,800 meters,» explains the actor and creator of the YouTube channel Alan por el Mundo, who embarked on the risky journey on July 3, 2022. «You have four hours to explore the wreckage of the Titanic and two hours to go up.» There is food and water for the eight hours of the trip. However, there is emergency food, as well as oxygen for another 88 hours, he explained.

Space is very tight inside the submarine «The submarine has everything to survive for about five days inside,» said the content creator. Before embarking, he said it was made clear: «It is an experimental submersible, you know that it is the first of its kind made of carbon fiber.» He continued, “It has no seats. All the space inside is free, and although you can’t stand up, there is enough space to move around, maybe lie down. It does allow some freedom, but the space is very small.”

There are no bathrooms and no privacy! This is a no trip for the claustrophobic. There are no bathrooms or privacy. Alan Estrada felt that his journey was «very, very, successful» and that makes him feel grateful. The size of the interior of OceanGate’s submersible resembles that of a «minivan», Mike Reiss, a writer and producer who worked on The Simpsons and undertook this same journey last year, said on his podcast.

There are no seats inside the Titan In each dive, the five crew members — the pilot and the four passengers — must take off their shoes and sit cross-legged on the floor, since there are no seats, to fit in the 263″ long cylinder. Inside the vessel there is only one window for people to take turns looking out, CBS journalist David Pogue, who was also a passenger on the Titan in November, told NPR. Even so, you can also see what is around you through some screens that connect to outside cameras.

A $250,000 price tag The Titan has a black curtain that separates the latrine from the space where the crew members sit. The toilet is a small black box, as can be seen in one of the videos where the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, explains the operation of the submersible. Rushis the pilot and one of five people believed to have died. Reiss recalls that before the trip — which can cost up to $250,000 — passengers have to sign a «long, long waiver document that mentions the possibility of death three times on the first page.»

«It’s like drunk driving a car in the ocean» He also talks about the fact that there are usually sandwiches and water available for travelers in the device. However, Reiss says that many of the visitors have told him that they do not eat during the journey because of the excitement, so they never use the toilet. Pogue noted that many of the submersible’s parts «seemed thrown together.» The ship is controlled by a video game controller, whose design resembles Xbox or PlayStation controls. The CEO of OceanGate details in a video that they have two spare controls, «just in case». Reiss described the journey as «a car you drive drunk across the ocean».

There is no escape hatch on the Titan Without a radio and without GPS, the crew members have 96 hours of oxygen. As if that were not enough, if the submersible remains at the bottom of the sea for a long time, the crew faces very low temperatures and could develop hypothermia. Pogue pointed out that on the trip «you are on your own» and there is only one way out: «There are no reinforcements, there is no escape route, it is reach the surface or die,» he said, according to EFE.