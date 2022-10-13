A tree trimmer in California was killed in a wood chipper accident

A worker was trimming a tree when the tragedy occurred.

He ended up dying in a horrific wood chipper accident in Menlo Park.

Police are investigating.

Every job has risks and being a tree trimmer can be dangerous. A worker was killed when he was trimming a tree and fell into the wood chipper. The authorities are investigating to find out exactly what happened.

For now, police have not provided much information. On social media, local reporters indicated that help arrived shortly after the incident and they shared the images of the accident involving the worker in Menlo Park.

MAN DIES AFTER FALLING INTO WOOD CHIPPER

A worker was trimming trees in the Menlo Park, California area when a terrible catastrophe occurred. According to initial reports, the man fell into the wood chipper used by the pruning service, Fox News reported.

Authorities told Fox 5 that the subject was “consumed” by the chipper. Shortly after the incident, the authorities arrived at the scene to help the victim, but he was already deceased. Authorities indicated that the scene where the incident occurred is closed.