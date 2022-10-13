A tree trimmer in California was killed in a wood chipper accident
A worker was trimming a tree when the tragedy occurred. He ended up dying in a horrific wood chipper accident in Menlo Park.
- A worker was trimming a tree when the tragedy occurred.
- He ended up dying in a horrific wood chipper accident in Menlo Park.
- Police are investigating.
Every job has risks and being a tree trimmer can be dangerous. A worker was killed when he was trimming a tree and fell into the wood chipper. The authorities are investigating to find out exactly what happened.
For now, police have not provided much information. On social media, local reporters indicated that help arrived shortly after the incident and they shared the images of the accident involving the worker in Menlo Park.
MAN DIES AFTER FALLING INTO WOOD CHIPPER
A worker was trimming trees in the Menlo Park, California area when a terrible catastrophe occurred. According to initial reports, the man fell into the wood chipper used by the pruning service, Fox News reported.
Authorities told Fox 5 that the subject was “consumed” by the chipper. Shortly after the incident, the authorities arrived at the scene to help the victim, but he was already deceased. Authorities indicated that the scene where the incident occurred is closed.
Where did the incident occur?
Police stated that the incident was reported around 12:50 pm, in the 900 block of Peggy Lane, Fox 5 said. Hours after the incident, the Menlo Park Police Department shared an informative bulletin noting that the scene remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.
“The 900 block of Peggy Lane is closed due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area,” the Menlo Park Police Department announced. At the moment, the area is cordoned off with yellow tape while the authorities collect information about what happened to the worker.
Was it an accident?
Local media indicated that the police have not yet determined whether the man fell or was sucked into the chipper. To date, the officers have not ruled out foul play. The investigation is ongoing and for that reason, details are limited.
Officials from the Menlo Park Fire Department and the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working on the investigation into the worker’s death. At this time, Menlo Park police have not released the identity of the worker who was killed by the wood chipper. Filed Under: Worker Dies California Chipper