Who was Jalen Hill, the former UCLA player found dead in Costa Rica?

Who was Jalen Hill?

The former UCLA star was found dead in Costa Rica.

“He was one of the most generous players.”

Who was Jalen Hill? The basketball star, who everyone has been talking about recently, has shocked hundreds of fans. The basketball player for the Bruins, Jalen Hill, was found dead after going missing according to the his father. So far the cause of death is unknown.

The tragedy began in the beginning of August, when the UCLA Nation shared on social media that player Jalen had gone missing in Costa Rica a few days ago: “Jalen was one of the most generous UCLAMBB players,” wrote the account.

After a few days of not hearing from Hill, his father, George Hill announced that his son was found dead, and that he had lost his life at 22 years of age. After some investigations, the true cause of his death is still unknown. His dad said the family “cannot share any details at this time,” according to The Sun.

It should be remembered that Jalen Hill had a criminal record, after being arrested by the authorities in 2017 along with a couple of friends who are also basketball players. This was for shoplifting in China before the Bruins’ season opener against Georgia Tech. This led to the player’s one-year suspension.