Who was Jalen Hill, the former UCLA player found dead in Costa Rica?

Who was Jalen Hill? The former UCLA star who was found dead in Costa Rica" He was one of the most generous players."
Who was Jalen Hill? The basketball star, who everyone has been talking about recently, has shocked hundreds of fans. The basketball player for the Bruins, Jalen Hill, was found dead after going missing according to the his father. So far the cause of death is unknown.
The tragedy began in the beginning of August, when the UCLA Nation shared on social media that player Jalen had gone missing in Costa Rica a few days ago: “Jalen was one of the most generous UCLAMBB players,” wrote the account.
After a few days of not hearing from Hill, his father, George Hill announced that his son was found dead, and that he had lost his life at 22 years of age. After some investigations, the true cause of his death is still unknown. His dad said the family “cannot share any details at this time,” according to The Sun.
It should be remembered that Jalen Hill had a criminal record, after being arrested by the authorities in 2017 along with a couple of friends who are also basketball players. This was for shoplifting in China before the Bruins’ season opener against Georgia Tech. This led to the player’s one-year suspension.
Jalen Hill, who played basketball at UCLA for three seasons until he left last year for personal reasons, has died, according to his family and the university. He was 22 years old. His family posted on Instagram Tuesday that Hill had died after going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were provided, according to AP.
"We know Jalen has played a role in so many people's lives," Hill's family wrote in the post. "We also recognize the role that many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers."
“He was a caring young man with a big smile”
UCLA and coach Mick Cronin released statements on social media Wednesday acknowledging Hill’s death. “Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student and athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the school said.
Cronin called Hill's death "heartbreaking." "Jalen was a caring young man with a big smile who left us too soon," the coach tweeted. Hill, a center-forward from Corona, Calif., averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting 40 of 77 career games for the Bruins over three seasons.
A criminal record
In April 2021, Hill posted an Instagram video explaining his reasons for leaving in February. He said that he would retire from basketball because he was dealing with anxiety and depression. “The reason I left had nothing to do with the team or Cronin or the coaches, nothing like that. So that everyone can understand, it was me, ”he said in the video.
As freshmen, Hill, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley, were arrested in China in November 2017 for shoplifting during the show's goodwill visit to play a Pac-12 game. UCLA suspended all three players for the entire 2017-18 season. Ball dropped out of school, but Hill and Riley returned to complete their college degrees.