Shou Zi Chew: Who is the man who saved TikTok?
Who is Shou Zi Chew? Learn all about the CEO of TikTok! Recently, some US lawmakers have been pushing to ban the platform because of worries that China is harvesting user information from the social network.
The United States government worries that TikTok represents a latent threat to users and the public interest because user data could be mined by countries like China, an accusation that Shou Zi Chew has categorically rejected. Here’s what you need to know.
Shou Zi Chew is a businessman and executive originally from Singapore. In March 2021, he joined the ranks of ByteDance, the creator of TikTok. A few months later, he became CEO of the company after the resignation of Kevin A. Mayer.
Shou Zi Chew’s professional experience is extensive, as he has worked with the best companies worldwide, such as Xiaomi, where he was for more than six years. He has also provided his services to companies such as Goldman Sachs and other technology and finance firms.
Education and professional life
Shou Zi Chew is a renowned engineer and businessman who has consulted with the world’s largest companies, specializing in technological and financial issues. After graduating from the Hwa Chong Institute, Chew served in the Singapore military before studying at University College of London, where he graduated in 2006 with a degree in economics.
In 2010, got an MBA at Harvard Business School, temporarily working as an intern at Facebook. For some time, Chew worked as a banker and investment specialist, and it was there that he first connected with ByteDance, a company he led to financial success in 2013.
What is known about Shou Zi Chew’s private life?
Shou Zi Chew was born in Singapore on January 1, 1983. His father worked in construction, while his mother was an accountant. Passionate about numbers and technology, Chew has been able to excel in all his pursuits and is a prominent businessman who has his permanent residence in Singapore.
He lives there with his wife, Vivian Kao, a young American of Taiwanese descent whom he met in 2008 when they were both studying at Harvard Business School. They have two children and in his free time he spends his time playing golf and reading books on theoretical physics.
Why are lawmakers trying to ban TikTok?
Recently, Chew has received media attention for testifying about TikTok before Congress, as some lawmakers are looking to ban in the US. They has accuse ByteDance of misusing user data and of being a danger to national security.
The CEO of TikTok appeared to answer questions related to national security, data privacy and user safety. He has particularly gained the support of Gen Z, who are the main users of the platform.