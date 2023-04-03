Shou Zi Chew: Who is the man who saved TikTok?

Who is Shou Zi Chew?

The Singaporean businessman is tasked with saving TikTok.

This is what is known about him.

Who is Shou Zi Chew? Learn all about the CEO of TikTok! Recently, some US lawmakers have been pushing to ban the platform because of worries that China is harvesting user information from the social network.

The United States government worries that TikTok represents a latent threat to users and the public interest because user data could be mined by countries like China, an accusation that Shou Zi Chew has categorically rejected. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Shou Zi Chew?

Shou Zi Chew is a businessman and executive originally from Singapore. In March 2021, he joined the ranks of ByteDance, the creator of TikTok. A few months later, he became CEO of the company after the resignation of Kevin A. Mayer.

Shou Zi Chew’s professional experience is extensive, as he has worked with the best companies worldwide, such as Xiaomi, where he was for more than six years. He has also provided his services to companies such as Goldman Sachs and other technology and finance firms.