Learn about what causes anemia.

At least 5.6% of the US population suffers from anemia.

Chronic conditions and vitamin deficiencies are two common causes. What causes anemia? This condition occurs when the body does not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to body tissues. Anemia is also known as low hemoglobin and can be caused by chronic diseases, vitamin deficiency and other conditions. Symptoms of anemia include weakness, fatigue, irregular heartbeat, chest pain, and headaches. This condition can be acute or chronic and can be caused by many things. Find out eight things that cause anemia. 8. What causes anemia? Iron deficiency One of the most common causes of anemia is iron deficiency. Iron is an essential mineral for your body. It helps to produce hemoglobin and carries oxygen to the tissues and organs. When this does not occur successfully, you may experience symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, paleness, and a feeling of coldness. In general, when you have an iron deficiency, your doctor will recommend dietary changes and supplements. In all cases, your doctor will work with you to find a cause and come up with a treatment plan.

7. Vitamin B12 deficiency Another cause of anemia is vitamin B12 deficiency. This is an essential element for the production of red blood cells that is found in foods such as meat, fish, dairy products and eggs. If you have a B12 deficiency you may feel fatigue, weakness, dizziness, or numbness in the extremities. Those with B12 deficiency anemia often must change their diet to include more beef, chicken, cheese, yogurt, tuna and eggs. They may also get B12 injections.

6. What causes anemia? Folate deficiency Folate deficiency also causes anemia. In general terms, folic acid is a B vitamin that is present in fruits, vegetables, legumes and cereals. Folate is essential for the production of red blood cells and to prevent the development of some types of anemia such as megaloblastic anemia. The symptoms of this type of anemia are tiredness, shortness of breath, paleness, pain in the tongue and ulcers in the mouth. In the most serious cases, the damage can be neurological. To reduce the risk of suffering from megaloblastic anemia, it is recommended you consume plenty of beans, lentils, nuts and seeds.

5. Blood loss One of the most common causes of anemia is blood loss, which can occur from a traumatic event, surgery, or underlying disease that has not yet been diagnosed. When this blood loss is very large, hemoglobin levels drop considerably, causing the body to not receive enough oxygen. Blood loss can occur when a person suffers from very serious wounds or injuries, an extremely heavy menstruation, internal bleeding caused by ulcers, some types of cancer or inflammatory bowel disease. Even hemorrhoids could be linked to abundant blood loss and anemia.

4. Hemolytic anemia Hemolytic anemia occurs when red blood cells are destroyed too quickly and the body is not ready to replace them at the same rate. This type of condition is caused by genetic disorders, autoimmune diseases or some medications. The most common symptoms of hemolytic anemia include fatigue, weakness, jaundice, changes in the color of urine and abdominal pain not associated with another disease. The good news is that it can disappear on its own, but it is recommended you see a doctor to avoid complications.

3. Sickle cell anemia Anemia can also have a genetic cause, such as SCD or sickle cell anemia, a hereditary disorder that is more common in people of Asian, African, and Latin American descent. With this disease, red blood cells have an irregular shape that causes them to stick together, thus blocking blood flow and causing a low level of oxygenation in body tissues. The symptoms of this type of anemia are bone pain, fatigue, jaundice, swelling of the extremities and, in the most serious cases, cerebrovascular complications, kidney failure and heart disease.

2. Chronic diseases Those suffering from chronic diseases are often prone to low levels of red blood cells and complications. Diseases that can cause anemia include lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and kidney or intestinal disease. When this type of anemia is in an advanced stage, it is common for the symptoms of the disease that causes it to worsen and for the organs to have trouble functioning properly. For example, anemia could increase the workload on the heart and cause symptoms such as shortness of breath and chronic fatigue.

1. Bone marrow disorders There are at least three bone marrow disorders that can cause anemia. With aplastic anemia the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells, including red blood cells. Myelodysplasia occurs when cells in the bone marrow do not mature properly. Finally, leukemia is a type of cancer that affects blood cells. In all cases where there is suspicion low level of red blood cells or symptoms that indicate the presence of anemia, it is necessary to see your doctor immediately.