Gunfight in border town! Two people killed and five injured in Yuma, Arizona
SHOOTING ENDS IN TRAGEDY. After a shooting in the border city of Yuma, Arizona, authorities confirmed that two people were killed in the confrontation. Five other people were injured.
This incident is in addition to three other shootings fatal shootings on the same morning. According to the Gun Violence Archives, as of May 14, around 219 mass shootings and 6,702 homicides occurred in the US this year.
DEADLY SHOOTING IN YUMA
Amid the problems caused by the flow of migrants in the border town, there was a fatal shooting. According to the authorities, two people were killed and five more were hospitalized with injuries.
Police responded to a call from the 3800 block of SJ Edward Drive just before 11 pm, Fox 10 reported. Residents reported gunfire.
What happened to the victims?
Two men were killed. One of them was 19 years old and the other was 20. They were transferred to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they died of their injuries.
Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old was taken to Phoenix in extremely critical condition. Four others, ages 15, 16, 18 and 19, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. For now, the names of the victims have not been released.
What sparked the shooting?
“The shooting occurred on South J. Edward Drive. Police arrived at the address and found several people injured. It is not known how the incident occurred,” Lt. Craig Johnson told ABC News. At the moment, the Yuma authorities are looking for information about how the incident started.
“Police did not have any suspects in custody, but there was no credible ongoing threat to the community,” Johnson told ABC News. Fox 10 stated that if anyone has information about the shooting they should contact the Yuma Police Department. There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.