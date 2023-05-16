Gunfight breaks out in Yuma, Arizona.

Two people were killed and five injured.

Those involved were teenagers.

SHOOTING ENDS IN TRAGEDY. After a shooting in the border city of Yuma, Arizona, authorities confirmed that two people were killed in the confrontation. Five other people were injured.

This incident is in addition to three other shootings fatal shootings on the same morning. According to the Gun Violence Archives, as of May 14, around 219 mass shootings and 6,702 homicides occurred in the US this year.

DEADLY SHOOTING IN YUMA

Amid the problems caused by the flow of migrants in the border town, there was a fatal shooting. According to the authorities, two people were killed and five more were hospitalized with injuries.

Police responded to a call from the 3800 block of SJ Edward Drive just before 11 pm, Fox 10 reported. Residents reported gunfire.