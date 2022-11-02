Dangerous Tropical Storm Lisa forms and strengthens in the Caribbean

New Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean.

“Lisa is forecast to strengthen.”

Authorities warn that it will make landfall in the next few days. A NEW STORM THREAT! Dangerous Tropical Storm Lisa has formed and strengthened in the Caribbean. Meteorologists expect this system to make landfall in Central America in the next few days, probably when it has already reached hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center of USA (NHC) reported that on Monday Tropical Storm Lisa had formed in the Caribbean, just south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Some Central American countries begin to issue the first hurricane warnings. Dangerous Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean NHC experts warned that an “Air Force Reserve reconnaissance plane was on its way to investigate the storm” and that they expected Lisa to gain strength in the coming hours. “Lisa is forecast to strengthen today,” they noted in their most recent report. As of early Tuesday morning, Lisa’s center was located about 230 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman Island, already registering maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and it was moving west at 14 mph.

Multiple alerts for approaching hurricane Given that the threat is imminent, the governments of several countries in Central America, such as Belize, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, have issued multiple alerts. There is currently a Hurricane Watch in effect for the Bay Islands and for the coast of Belize from the north of Puerto Barrios to the south of Chetumal. There are also active Tropical Storm Warnings for the entire north coast of Honduras and a Tropical Storm Watch for Guatemala, from the border with Honduras to Puerto Barrios, and for Mexico, from Chetumal to Punta Herrero. Authorities warned that they must remain vigilant in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Where is Lisa headed? NHC meteorologists indicated that Lisa is moving westward and that this will be its “general motion with some decrease in forward speed over the next few days” and noted that “Lisa’s center will pass south of the Cayman Islands today, it will move near or over the Honduran Bay Islands early on Wednesday, and will approach Belize later on Wednesday.” Lisa is could hit the Central America with hurricane force. “It is expected to get stronger, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane early Wednesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” the experts stated.

What are the dangers of this storm? Lisa will bring gale-force winds, heavy rains, storm surge and rip currents. “Hurricane conditions are possible in the Bay Islands of Honduras beginning early Wednesday and are possible along the coast of Belize on Wednesday afternoon,” warned experts, who forecast bad weather for Honduras, Mexico and Guatemala, especially on Wednesday. Forecasters have warned that, through Thursday, Lisa will bring large amounts of rain which could produce flash floods from northern Honduras northward to the eastern Yucatan peninsula. Also a storm surge could raise water levels above normal and cause strong undertows that put people’s lives at risk.