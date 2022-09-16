Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic with force
Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic Ocean. Authorities warn about the intense rains and flash floods.
- Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Authorities warn of intense rains and flash floods that it will bring during the next few days.
- Where is Fiona headed?
STORM WARNING! Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic and experts warn about the intense rains and flash floods that it will cause during the next few days as it moves towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.
Meteorologists from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the US warned early on Wednesday about Tropical Depression Seven that had formed in the Atlantic. Hours later, they announced that it had grown strong enough to become a new named system: Tropical Storm Fiona.
Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic Ocean and became the sixth named storm of hurricane season, which had been forecast to be intense but which has had a relatively calm start.
Faced with this new threat, meteorologists have issued the first tropical storm warnings especially for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as they are right in the middle of the path of this new storm system.
Where is Fiona going?
According to NWS meteorologists, Fiona will start wreaking havoc in the next few hours. Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday night, where a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued.
“Heavy rain from Fiona will reach north of Leeward Island on Friday afternoon, spread to the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday through Sunday morning, reaching north of La Española on Sunday,” they detailed about Fiona’s path.
Rains, floods and landslides
The US authorities also warned that the intense rain that Fiona is expected to dump on the islands “can produce flash and urban flooding with mud slides isolated in areas of higher ground.
Fiona is expected to move near the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend and early next week, and tropical storm watches are likely to be issued for some of those areas later today, told NWS report.
Fiona gains strength
Fiona was about 1,046 kilometers (650 miles) east of the Leeward Islands and that is why forecasters issued tropical storm warnings for Saba and Saint Eustatius, Saint Martin, Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.
According to expert forecasts, after hitting Hispaniola, Fiona could turn slightly to the north. Still soon to know if this new tropical storm will impact the United States. Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic with force.