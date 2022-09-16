Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic Ocean.

Authorities warn of intense rains and flash floods that it will bring during the next few days.

Where is Fiona headed?

Meteorologists from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the US warned early on Wednesday about Tropical Depression Seven that had formed in the Atlantic. Hours later, they announced that it had grown strong enough to become a new named system: Tropical Storm Fiona.

Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic with force

Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic Ocean and became the sixth named storm of hurricane season, which had been forecast to be intense but which has had a relatively calm start.

Faced with this new threat, meteorologists have issued the first tropical storm warnings especially for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as they are right in the middle of the path of this new storm system.