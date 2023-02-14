Popular Chilean singer Tito Fernández dies after suffering from health problems.

El Temucano died February 11 at the age of 80. According to various reports, the singer died of health complications and had been treated for some time at the Puerto Montt Hospital.

The singer’s fans were surprised by the news as more details were released in recent hours. Tito Fernández had a long list of successes that launched him to fame.