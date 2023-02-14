Tito Fernández dies: ‘El Temucano’ passed away at the age of 80 (PHOTOS)
Popular Chilean singer Tito Fernández dies suffering from various health problems. The hospital where he was being treated released the news.
Tito Fernández dies: Music is in mourning over the loss of a great artist. The folk singer better known as ‘El Temucano’ has passed away according to the hospital where he was being treated.
El Temucano died February 11 at the age of 80. According to various reports, the singer died of health complications and had been treated for some time at the Puerto Montt Hospital.
The popular Chilean folk singer passed away on February 11 at the age of 80. The hospital where he was being treated released the unfortunate news. According to Bio Bio Chile, El Temucano suffered from several diseases.
The singer’s fans were surprised by the news as more details were released in recent hours. Tito Fernández had a long list of successes that launched him to fame.
The hospital that treated Tito Fernández revealed details of his death
The Puerto Montt hospital was treating El Temucano and they reported he was receiving home care before he died.
The Chilean singer-songwriter died at his home and, according to Bio Bio Chile, he was accompanied by his family until his last breath. However, not all details have been released as the hospital has decided to keep some information confidential.
Controversies surrounding the singer
The La Casa Nueva and Me Gusta el Vino singer lived a controversial life. In recent years, his career has been seriously affected due to various allegations of sexual abuse and abuse of power, according to La Cuarta.
These problems with the law hurt his music career. Tito Fernández was in pretrial detention and could have served up to 30 years in prison. According to the outlet, one of his biggest scandals came out later.
Did Tito Fernández have a ‘secret lodge’?
Months ago, a witness testified that Tito Fernández had a ‘secret lodge’ where he abused women, according to La Cuarta.
Right now, hundreds of fans have been offering condolences and support to the singer’s family and are shocked by his death.