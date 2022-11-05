Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » The strange story of time traveler Rudolph Fentz… (PHOTOS)

The strange story of time traveler Rudolph Fentz… (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Meet the most famous time traveler.
  • Rudolph Fentz allegedly disappeared for 75 years.
  • How the legend says he traveled through time.

Time travel seems unbelievable, however, there is a lot of evidence on the internet, in books, and anecdotally that leaves us wondering if it could be true. There are many documentaries and videos about time travel that have become quite famous.

One of the most famous stories about time travel is that of Rudolph Fentz, a 30-year-old man who apparently appeared in Times Square, New York 75 years after he disappeared without having aged a day.

THE MYSTERIOUS CASE OF RUDOLPH FENTZ

rudolph fentz time traveler
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Rudolph Fentz is said to have appeared out of nowhere in June 1950. He was seen with strange sideburns and dressed like he came from the 1800s in Times Square, New York.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

It was around 11:15 at night, when people were shocked to see a man wandering through the streets. No one knows where he came from and he was completely disoriented. Almost immediately he was hit and killed by a taxi driver . Filed Under: Rudolph Fentz Time Traveler

WHAT THEY FOUND WAS CHILLING

rudolph fentz time traveler
PHOTO: Shutterstock

According to El Kiosko, this striking-looking man was killed by the taxi. In the morgue, while trying to identify him and checking his belongings, the coroner was surprised by what he found in the man’s pockets.

The mysterious man had an old wallet that was filled with old-fashioned bills and his identification said his name was Rudolph Fentz. He also had a letter addressed to him that ws dated June, 1876. All of the objects looked new. Filed Under: Rudolph Fentz Time Traveler

POLICE INVESTIGATED

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Captain Hubert V. Rihm of the Department of Missing Persons of the New York Police Department tried to identify this man to locate his relatives or people close to him. According to El Kiosko, the address they found belonged to a place where a company was located.

However, when the captain contacted the company, the owner said that he had never heard of Rudolph Fentz. The most chilling thing of all was what they found when investigated further… Filed as : Rudolph Fentz time traveler

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE END?

PHOTO: Shutterstock

During the search to find information about this man, they found the name a Rudolph Fentz Jr. in an old phonebook. That Rudolph Fentz had died five years earlier.

This man’s widow was still alive so they contacted her and she said that her husband’s father had disappeared in 1876 when he was 29 years old. According to reports, he had left home that night and never returned. No one ever knew what happened to him. Captain Rihm found the file on a person who disappeared in 1876 by the name of Rudolph Fentz, and they looked alike. To date it remains one of the greatest mysteries of possible time travel. Filed Under: Rudolph Fentz Time Traveler

Etiquetas: ,
Bizarre
Entertainment
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT