The strange story of time traveler Rudolph Fentz… (PHOTOS)

WHAT THEY FOUND WAS CHILLING According to El Kiosko, this striking-looking man was killed by the taxi. In the morgue, while trying to identify him and checking his belongings, the coroner was surprised by what he found in the man’s pockets. The mysterious man had an old wallet that was filled with old-fashioned bills and his identification said his name was Rudolph Fentz. He also had a letter addressed to him that ws dated June, 1876. All of the objects looked new. Filed Under: Rudolph Fentz Time Traveler

POLICE INVESTIGATED Captain Hubert V. Rihm of the Department of Missing Persons of the New York Police Department tried to identify this man to locate his relatives or people close to him. According to El Kiosko, the address they found belonged to a place where a company was located. However, when the captain contacted the company, the owner said that he had never heard of Rudolph Fentz. The most chilling thing of all was what they found when investigated further… Filed as : Rudolph Fentz time traveler

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE END? During the search to find information about this man, they found the name a Rudolph Fentz Jr. in an old phonebook. That Rudolph Fentz had died five years earlier. This man’s widow was still alive so they contacted her and she said that her husband’s father had disappeared in 1876 when he was 29 years old. According to reports, he had left home that night and never returned. No one ever knew what happened to him. Captain Rihm found the file on a person who disappeared in 1876 by the name of Rudolph Fentz, and they looked alike. To date it remains one of the greatest mysteries of possible time travel. Filed Under: Rudolph Fentz Time Traveler