Lead singer of Control Denied and Pharaoh, Tim Aymar, has died

Tim Aymar has died at 59.

He was the lead singer for Control Denied and Pharaoh.

The musician had been ill.

Sad news for the world of heavy metal. Tim Aymar, who was known for being the lead singer of bands like Control Denied and Pharaoh, has died at the age of 59.

The news was confirmed by the members of Pharaoh on Facebook. In the post, they said a heartfelt goodbye to Tim Aymar. Family and friends offered condolences.

Lead singer of Control Denied, Tim Aymar has died

Pharaoh announced the sad news to the fans of the vocalist, saying that Tim Aymar, vocalist for the band Control Denied and Helios has died at 59 years of age.

Pharaoh posted: “We are very sorry to share the awful news of the passing of Pharaoh’s one and only singer, Tim Aymar. Tim has meant so much to so many people, whose hearts are suddenly flooded with sadness but also memories of his life and music,” according to Metal Journal.