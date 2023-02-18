Lead singer of Control Denied and Pharaoh, Tim Aymar, has died
Tim Aymar has died at 59. He was the lead singer for Control Denied and Pharaoh. The musician had been ill.
- Tim Aymar has died at 59.
- He was the lead singer for Control Denied and Pharaoh.
- The musician had been ill.
Sad news for the world of heavy metal. Tim Aymar, who was known for being the lead singer of bands like Control Denied and Pharaoh, has died at the age of 59.
The news was confirmed by the members of Pharaoh on Facebook. In the post, they said a heartfelt goodbye to Tim Aymar. Family and friends offered condolences.
Lead singer of Control Denied, Tim Aymar has died
Pharaoh announced the sad news to the fans of the vocalist, saying that Tim Aymar, vocalist for the band Control Denied and Helios has died at 59 years of age.
Pharaoh posted: “We are very sorry to share the awful news of the passing of Pharaoh’s one and only singer, Tim Aymar. Tim has meant so much to so many people, whose hearts are suddenly flooded with sadness but also memories of his life and music,” according to Metal Journal.
Pharaoh confirmed Tim Aymar’s death
The band went on to write: “We look forward to sharing some of our own memories when the right time has come. Until then, we are joined in sorrow and gratitude with all of Tim’s family, friends, fans, and fellow musicians.”
The band DEATH, which included the late Chuck Schuldiner and Tim Aymar’s partner in Control Denied, dedicated a few words to him: “Several sources inform us with deep sadness of the death of Tim Aymar. Our sincere condolences to his friends and family.”
Tim had been ill
Tim Aymar’s cause of death is unknown is because his family has decided to keep the details of his passing private.
However, a few days before he died, Tim shared on Facebook that he had food poisoning and was being treated for it.