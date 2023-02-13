The Drifters grieves the passing of one of its members.

Singer Charlie Thomas dies at 85 of liver cancer.

He is remembered for songs like Under the Boardwalk and There Goes My Baby.

Although he died on Tuesday, January 31, it was just a couple of days ago that the passing of singer Charlie Thomas, a member of The Drifters, was reported. Thomas died at 85 from liver cancer that he had been battling for years.. He is remembered for hits like Under the Boardwalk and There Goes my Baby.

According to the New York Post, this doo-wop idol was in the band for more than 60 years. His friend, fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr, reported CT’s death: “He was getting old, but he was active almost every weekend. Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and it started to go downhill.”

Rest in peace, Charlie Thomas

Born April 7, 1937 in Lynchburg, Virginia, Charlie Thomas joined The Drifters ‘by chance’ in 1958 while performing with the R&B band Five Crowns at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The aspiring musician had caught the eye of George Treadwell, the manager of the original Drifters, who were also playing that night.

One of the members of The Drifters had supposedly gotten drunk and started cussing out the theater owner, prompting Treadwell to fire the entire lineup of the group. He then replaced them with members of The Crowns, including Thomas and Ben Nelson, later to be known as Ben E. King, and renamed them The Drifters.