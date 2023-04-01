From actor to homeless man: The sad story of Carlos (VIDEO)

Homeless man says he used to be a successful actor.

Who is Carlos?

Find out about the man who has been helping him. From Mexican actor to homeless: There is no doubt that life takes many turns and there are many heartbreaking cases of people who have been at the peak of success and, due to bad decisions, bad habits or bad luck, wind up losing everything. A TikTok user named @eliascampos_oficial told the story of a young man who wanders the streets aimlessly. Supposedly he had a successful life until everything fell apart. Meet Carlos, a former Mexican actor who now lives on the streets Elías Campos shared a TikTok video telling the story of a young man who was allegedly a very promising actor in Mexico. His life fell apart for unknown reasons, though Campos got some details. “We have always reached out to him, it’s always,” revealed the person who documented the meeting with Carlos, a former Mexican actor. In the video, Elías greets Carlos and says he has given him food and money in the past.

Carlos has been unemployed for many years In another video, they say to the ex-actor: “Isn’t it true that you were in a movie with Sergio Mayer?” and Carlos agrees. Subsequently, the TikToker explains how he knows the man: “Carlos is my friend, he went from an actor to street life.” “Right now he is living with a friend of ours, he lives on the street,” he says. “He has been around for years, I have easily known him for seven or eight years and I have always seen him here in street conditions. He is a person that I love and that I appreciate a lot,” Elías Campos adds.

Carlos is in an unfortunate situation Elías Campos said that he has always helped Carlos with food. “As an actor in Mexican cinema, here is Carlos.” The situation is quite sad and users in comments agree that life takes many turns. This is not the first time that we’ve seen something like this, where a person who was quite famous or in the public eye, lost everything. Former actress Amanda Bynes was recently found wandering the streets naked after suffering a mental health crisis.

People comment on Carlos’ situation In the comments people speculated about what movies Carlos was in. He was in the 2003 film Picadero de Malillas. “He went out with Frankie Rivers.” “It’s good that you help him, dude.” “I feel like he was an extra, because I don’t know about the actor.” “They should help him get out of there,” some users said. “They should help him instead of just recording it for social media.” “He appeared in ‘Toalla del Mojado’ with Frankie Rivers.” “I can’t believe he’s Carlos.” “He lives in Ciudad Juárez and his name is Carlos Rivas,” other users commented.