The third contestant eliminated from ‘Top Chef VIP’!
There are only 13 participants left in the reality show Top Chef VIP. What was the mistake that the chef made? Chefs were disappointed?
- There are only 13 contestants left on Top Chef VIP.
- What mistake did the most recently eliminated contestant make?
- Were the expert chefs disappointed?
Another contestant has been eliminated from Top Chef VIP. The most famous kitchen on tv eliminated another contestant and his colleagues said good bye to him. The reality show began with 16 chefs and in each episode the number is reduced. Who will be the finalists?
The program, hosted by the beautiful Carmen Villalobos, has gained popularity for the suspenseful moment when we find out which contestant will be eliminated. Find out who left this week and what dish was responsible.
Who was the third contestant eliminated from Top Chef VIP?
Luis Coronel is the chef who didn’t make it. He became the third contestant eliminated of the new reality show from Telemundo, Top Chef VIP. Luis was not able to go far on the show since he was the third person voted off by the judges.
Last week Luis Coronel was saved from a possible expulsion. Upon hearing he was eliminated, his fellow celebrities ran up to show him love and support.
The dish that led Luis Coronel to ruin
Colombian host Carmen Villalobos told the contestants that they had to prepare a dish that was based on “their worst nightmares.” Contestants presented dishes with spiders and one of them even with “El coco”. The judges were dying with laughter.
Luis' dish was discussed on Thursday's show and they said, "What is this child doing?" Coronel had said "Today one of my worst nightmares is going to an elimination challenge." He also added that his worst fear was death and he called his dish "Seis pulgadas bajo tierra"
Did it go so badly?
When the judges tasted Luis Coronel’s dish, chef Adria Marina told him that it seemed raw but that it was very “complicated”. The other chefs, Antonio de Livier and Juan Manuel Barrientos, did not give his cake good reviews, saying that it was poorly executed.
And then Luis Coronel's worst nightmare came true as he had to face an elimination challenge where he told he must leave Top Chef VIP. Luis wanted to create a "free dish", but they were told to cook soups or broths. Colonel tried to play it safe but it didn't work out.
The judges gave him an emotional message
In the end, the chefs decided that Luis Coronel had to leave the kitchen. His companions said goodbye to him and wished him the best. Carmen, with tears in her eyes, told him: “It’s hard for me to say goodbye to you.” Luis was also choked up.
The chefs were very clear in telling him that he did not follow the orders they had given him and that why he was eliminated from Top Chef VIP. The singer received many compliments from his colleagues — mostly from Mexican actress Marlene Favela.