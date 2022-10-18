There are only 13 contestants left on Top Chef VIP.

What mistake did the most recently eliminated contestant make?

Were the expert chefs disappointed?

Another contestant has been eliminated from Top Chef VIP. The most famous kitchen on tv eliminated another contestant and his colleagues said good bye to him. The reality show began with 16 chefs and in each episode the number is reduced. Who will be the finalists?

The program, hosted by the beautiful Carmen Villalobos, has gained popularity for the suspenseful moment when we find out which contestant will be eliminated. Find out who left this week and what dish was responsible.

Who was the third contestant eliminated from Top Chef VIP?

Luis Coronel is the chef who didn’t make it. He became the third contestant eliminated of the new reality show from Telemundo, Top Chef VIP. Luis was not able to go far on the show since he was the third person voted off by the judges.

Last week Luis Coronel was saved from a possible expulsion. Upon hearing he was eliminated, his fellow celebrities ran up to show him love and support. FILED UNDER: Third Kicked Out of Top Chef VIP