Lambda García is the winner of Top Chef VIP!

The Mexican actor managed to win the $100,000 prize.

Telemundo announced the return of the successful competition for 2023. Top Chef VIP has a winner and it is Lambda García. He took home the top prize on the number one cooking show on Hispanic television in the United States. MundoNOW has an exclusive interview where gives his first impressions of becoming this season’s champion. The Mexican actor managed to win the coveted $100,000 prize. Telemundo has also announced the return of the successful competition for 2023 with a new group of celebrities who will test their skills in the kitchen. WHO WAS IN THE COMPETITION? Telemundo stated that there were “16 celebrities who put their skills in the kitchen to the test, the talented Mexican was the celebrity who managed to conquer the palate of the jury chefs Antonio de Livier, Adria Marina Montaño, and Juan Manuel Barrientos. Garcia was joined by the finalists of the #1 Cooking Competition on Free-to-Air TV in Spanish, including Cristina Eustace, Mauricio Islas, and Zuleyka Rivera. Top Chef VIP returns in 2023 with a new group of celebrities. “He is a talented Mexican who has also been part of successful reality shows such as Telemundo’s talent competition, ¡Si Se puede! He came to the Top Chef VIP kitchen as a food lover and coming from a family where cooking has always been present. In addition, his travels around the world and his love of trying new things helped him on the way to the final,” they said about winner, Lambda Garcia.

WHAT DID THE LAMBDA GARCIA SAY? After the victory, the actor revealed how he feels: “Happy, happy, at peace, I have an emotion, I did not sleep all night, I have dark circles, but very happy. Look, to be very honest, I didn’t come with the mentality to win, although it sounds cheesy, winning is not everything in life.” “I didn’t come with the predisposition to be the winner. I have always said it, I arrived there to give my best. If one day I had to make chicken, I did what I had to do, then. Everything was added, the work and effort is what makes this kind of thing happen,” said the artist. Filed Under: Top Chef Lambda Garcia

DID HE HAVE AN ADVANTAGE OVER HIS COMPETITORS? The actor already had knowledge about cooking, so he was asked if that could have been an advantage over the other contestants. He replied: “That’s good, that’s the nicest thing I’ve taken from here. It’s not that there is an advantage or not, I simply lived my whole life watching how things were cooked, from that to me making them was a very different thing.” And he added: “Never in my life had I gotten into preparing something in the kitchen because I never had the need, because I didn’t like it, for a thousand reasons, yes there is a little bit of theory, but knowing it is very different from putting it into practice. And there are ten thousand five hundred more preparations, I had never made rice… It gave me an advantage, no, but it did help me a little to understand better.” Filed Under: Top Chef Lambda Garcia

WHAT WILL HE DO WITH THE PRIZE MONEY? Regarding what he will do with the prize money, the Mexican actor answered the following: “I have to think about it, it is a prize, it’s money that is coming from nowhere, that you don’t imagine that you’re going to have overnight, I don’t want it to get out of hand, I don’t want to misuse it, I’m a very responsible person with that, but I have a lot of things.” “I want to see if I advance a little on my mortgage, buy my mom a car, take her on a trip, I’m going to do that, invest in a business, I want to do so many things, it won’t be enough, but I want to think about it, to have everything very clear,” said the Garcia. Filed Under: Top Chef Lambda Garcia