One of Takeoff’s last interviews before he was killed
Rapper Takeoff was murdered early Tuesday morning. He delivered a powerful message in an interview. Did he foresee his death?
Early on Tuesday, the news of the death of a popular rapper broke. After his tragic murder, one of Takeoff’s last interviews has appeared. Did he foresee his death?
Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos, was shot dead Tuesday morning outside a bowling alley in Houston, his representative confirmed. He was 28 years old. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was in Migos along with Quavo and Offset.
Migos rapper Takeoff is murdered
A representative of the group who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Police responded shortly after 2:30 am to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, authorities said.
Officers found one man dead when they arrived at the scene. Security personnel in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired them, a police spokesman said. Two other people were injured and are hospitalized. No arrests were announced.
One of Takeoff’s last interviews before being killed
After the unexpected and terrible news, a shocking video of the popular rapper has come to light, where it seems that he is predicting his death and is sending a direct message about one of his last wishes.
A couple of days ago Takeoff and Quavo, who’s also his uncle, did an interview on the Drink Champs podcast. They were talking about their latest album, Only Built For Infinity Links.
Did Takeoff foresee his death?
As the interview flowed on Drink Champs, the host of the program (and fellow rapper) NORE, said that, without a doubt, this latest Takeoff and Quavo album exceeded all expectations. He also asked if they imagined the impact it would have when they were recording the album.
Quickly and without hesitation Takeoff replied, “Of course, enough is enough. It’s inappropriate (his record) and I want you to give me my flowers now, not later, when I’m no longer here.“ Click here to see the clip where Takeoff answers.
Premonition or coincidence?
Finally, his answer was praised by those who were close to him. However, now after learning of his unfortunate end, it could be considered a premonition that the singer may have had.
Takeoff’s clip with this peculiar statement has quickly gone viral in the last few hours on social media, particularly on Twitter. Some users are convinced that Takeoff predicted his own death.