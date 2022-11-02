One of Takeoff’s last interviews before he was killed

Rapper Takeoff was murdered early Tuesday morning.

He delivered a powerful message in an interview.

Did he foresee his death?

Early on Tuesday, the news of the death of a popular rapper broke. After his tragic murder, one of Takeoff’s last interviews has appeared. Did he foresee his death?

Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos, was shot dead Tuesday morning outside a bowling alley in Houston, his representative confirmed. He was 28 years old. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was in Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Migos rapper Takeoff is murdered

A representative of the group who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Police responded shortly after 2:30 am to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, authorities said.

Officers found one man dead when they arrived at the scene. Security personnel in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired them, a police spokesman said. Two other people were injured and are hospitalized. No arrests were announced.