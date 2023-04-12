Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies in a crash during a race.

Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies while competing in a race in Indiana. He was trying to qualify for the National Speed ​​Car Championship, when in turn three he lost control of his car and crashed into an outside wall, spinning several times in the air.

Despite prompt medical attention and helicopter transfer to a nearby hospital, he ultimately died from his injuries, the United States Auto Club (USAC) confirmed.

According to the USAC, among Owens’ accomplishments is a victory at the Dick Gaines Memorial in 2022. He also had three major victories during the 2019 season.