Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Sport » Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies in crash at 26

Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies in crash at 26

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies in a crash during a race.
  • He suffered severe injuries.
  • Owen was competing in the National Speed ​​Car Championship.

Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies while competing in a race in Indiana. He was trying to qualify for the National Speed ​​Car Championship, when in turn three he lost control of his car and crashed into an outside wall, spinning several times in the air.

Despite prompt medical attention and helicopter transfer to a nearby hospital, he ultimately died from his injuries, the United States Auto Club (USAC) confirmed.

The world of motorsports mourns Justin Owen

The world of motorsports is in mourning
PHOTO: Twitter

Justin Owen died from injuries sustained in an accident on Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway, the United States Auto Club (USAC) reported. He was racing to qualify for the National Speed ​​Car Championship.

According to the USAC, among Owens’ accomplishments is a victory at the Dick Gaines Memorial in 2022. He also had three major victories during the 2019 season.

How did the accident happen?

How did the accident happen?
PHOTO: Twitter

At the third turn, Owen’s car hit an outside wall and flipped over several times. “USAC expresses its deepest condolences to Justin’s family, team and many friends throughout the racing community,” the organization said in a statement, announcing the cancellation of the event.

Owen’s car hit the outside wall and flipped multiple times in the third turn in a qualifying race Saturday night for the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway, USAC said.

Saying goodbye

Athlete Justin Owen dies: Colleague says goodbye to him
PHOTO: Twitter

“It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow,” the racing team tweeted. “Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.”

According to El Diario NY, driver Chase Briscoe also mourned Owen’s death on social media, saying he “competed quite a bit against Justin in race cars.” Although they became rivals, Briscoe said Owen was one of the best.

Everyone will miss him

Athlete Justin Owen dies: Everyone will miss him
PHOTO: Twitter

“I finished seventh tonight hitting the boards, had a lot of fun and appreciated the opportunity. After the race I found out about the passing of Justin Owen, I raced Justin quite a bit in sprint cars. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Briscoe tweeted.

“May he rest in peace.” “May God have him in his glory,” others commented.

Etiquetas: , ,
Motor
Sport
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies in crash at 26
Muere el ex beisbolista Hobie Landrith a los 93 años

First New York Mets player Hobie Landrith dies at 93
Muere árbitro Joaquín Urrea

Controversial Mexican referee Joaquín Urrea dies at the age of 80

Boxer Andy Ruiz’s wife kicks him out after he confirms affair with Mayeli Alonso
Andy Ruiz rompe el silencio sobre su relación con Mayeli Alonso

Andy Ruiz opens up about his relationship with Mayeli Alonso