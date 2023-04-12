Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies in crash at 26
Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies while competing in a race in Indiana. He was trying to qualify for the National Speed Car Championship, when in turn three he lost control of his car and crashed into an outside wall, spinning several times in the air.
Despite prompt medical attention and helicopter transfer to a nearby hospital, he ultimately died from his injuries, the United States Auto Club (USAC) confirmed.
The world of motorsports mourns Justin Owen
According to the USAC, among Owens’ accomplishments is a victory at the Dick Gaines Memorial in 2022. He also had three major victories during the 2019 season.
How did the accident happen?
At the third turn, Owen’s car hit an outside wall and flipped over several times. “USAC expresses its deepest condolences to Justin’s family, team and many friends throughout the racing community,” the organization said in a statement, announcing the cancellation of the event.
Saying goodbye
“It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow,” the racing team tweeted. “Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.”
According to El Diario NY, driver Chase Briscoe also mourned Owen’s death on social media, saying he “competed quite a bit against Justin in race cars.” Although they became rivals, Briscoe said Owen was one of the best.
Everyone will miss him
“I finished seventh tonight hitting the boards, had a lot of fun and appreciated the opportunity. After the race I found out about the passing of Justin Owen, I raced Justin quite a bit in sprint cars. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Briscoe tweeted.
“May he rest in peace.” “May God have him in his glory,” others commented.