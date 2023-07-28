Angélica Rivera’s daughter talks about being in the former Mexican president’s family.

Sofía Castro breaks her silence about being in the spotlight.

No one would have imagined it! Angélica Rivera's daughter, actress Sofía Castro, breaks her silence and talks about what it was like being a part of the former Mexican president's family. She also touched on the controversy that dogged her while her mother was married to Enrique Peña Nieto.

Angélica Rivera’s daughter Sofía Castro breaks her silence about being in the former president’s family Sofía Castro recently opened up about her experience as part of the presidential family during an interview with Yordi Rosado. For the first time, she shared her feelings about her mother’s marriage to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. During the interview, she also revealed how she dealt with the criticism she received regarding her physical appearance. Sofía has always been private about her time as part of the presidential family. Her mother married the former president of Mexico in November 2010 and they divorced in 2019. However, she has decided to break her silence.

Sofía Castro talks about a difficult time in her life During an interview with Yordi Rosado, actress Sofía Castro bravely shared details of her experience as part of the presidential family. “I can speak to you for myself, it’s something that I cannot hide, it was an important stage in my life. The truth is that no one knows what awaits you. Please, no one explains to you what it means to be part of the presidential family. I was 16 years old. You don’t know evil.» ”You don’t know the hatred that people can have. They judged me. I did the best I could, with what I could. I was in high school. I was a teenager. I did not choose it,» she added. She emphasized that despite the rumors and negativity, their family of eight genuinely loved and cared for each other. Sofía even revealed that she grew fond of Enrique Peña Nieto’s children during their time together.

«We tried to take care of our hearts because people changed the way they treated us» Sofía Castro bravely opened up about her experience as part of the presidential family. “We tried to be very secretive. We tried to take care of our hearts because people changed the way they treated us… We were a family and the hardest thing was when they broke up. They said that we were not, that it was false. We did the best we could and we endured because the people were very bad,» revealed Sofía Castro. “They said very ugly things on social media. They told me that they wished I would die. It was an issue that affected my self-esteem. There were very beautiful and unique things. I’m not saying no, but it was hard because I wanted to be an actress. People called me cheeky. Tortilla face, shorty. You don’t have a neck. My parents told me: ‘Don’t believe it. You are more.'»

“They destroyed me… I told her I can’t anymore. I don’t want to go out anymore» “They destroyed me… I told her I can’t anymore. I don’t want to go out anymore. I couldn’t see myself in the mirror. I didn’t want to be me. The criticism affected me a lot. They attacked me. They had no mercy, Enrique had chosen to be in that position, but the children did not… They destroyed me, they said very ugly things,” Angélica Rivera’s daughter said. However, she eventually reached a point where she realized that she couldn’t let those negative comments define her. Despite the hardships, she is now in a better place emotionally and has learned to rise above the hurtful words. “It was an opportunity for which I will always be grateful, I had the opportunity to accompany them (Angélica Rivera and Enrique Peña Nieto) in many things. I can’t spit at the sky because it falls on your face. You have to be grateful and today I have a lot of affection for what we lived through,” she concluded.