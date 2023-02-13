Sad news in the world of soccer.

Former Spanish soccer player Marcos Alonso Peña dies at the age of 63.

Marcos Alonso Mendoza’s father played five seasons with FC Barcelona. On Thursday, February 9, the sad death of former Spanish soccer player Marcos Alonso Peña was announced. He died at 63 after a long battle with cancer. He is the father of current FC Barcelona player Marcos Alonso Mendoza. He played five seasons with the blaugrana team. “FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences for the death of Marcos Alonso Peña, a former Barça player during the 1982-1987 seasons and father of a current player. All our strength for Marcos Alonso and his family. Rest in peace,” the culé team posted on social media. May he rest in peace.. Who was Marcos Alonso Peña? According to Record, Marcos Alonso Peña played for the Racing de Santander and Atlético de Madrid teams in two stages, as well as for FC Barcelona and Logroñes in the Spanish first division. With the blaugrana he won a league championship in the 84-85 season, a Copa del Rey in 1983, a Spanish Super Cup and two League Cups. In addition to his son Marcos Alonso Mendoza, his father, Marcos Alonso Imaz, was also a professional footballer and was a five-time European champion with Real Madrid from 1956 to 1960. Years ago, his grandfather, Luis Zabala, was also a soccer pro.

A moment of silence in memory of Marcos Alonso Peña The Blaugrana club shared a short video of the FC Barcelona players having a moment of silence for Marcos Alonso Peña, as well as for all the victims of the earthquake that struck northeastern Turkey and southern Syria, before training. “To our very dear and beloved Marcos Alonso, our condolences for the irreparable loss of his beloved father, Don Marcos Alonso, whom we will always carry in our hearts and who was a player for our beloved Barça.” “I join the immense pain for the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, there are no words that convey the anguish with which we stand in solidarity with all the victims of this tremendous phenomenon.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

Marcos Alonso Peña’s most memorable goal Marca remembered the winning goal Marcos Alonso Peña scored in the last minute of the Copa del Rey final between his team, FC Barcelona, ​​and Real Madrid in 1983. “A past cross by Julio Alberto from the left was transformed by Marcos Alonso with an impressive header.” This is how the player recalled it in an interview with RTVE: “The truth is that you are playing against the most important rival that both Madrid and Barça have, in this case. A final in which you go to a neutral field that was practically full by two fans and that is lived in an extraordinary way and in the end we end up winning, on top of that I am lucky to score the goal myself at the last minute and the truth is that it was very nice.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THE GOAL CLICK HERE)

Barcelona extends Marcos Alonso Peña’s son’s contract Days before Marcos Alonso Peña’s death his son Marcos Alonso Mendoza and FC Barcelona reached an agreement to extend his contract until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, according to The Associated Press. Alonso joined the Catalan side as a free agent in September after ending his deal with Chelsea. His initial deal only kept him with Barcelona until the end of the current season. Alonso, 32, has scored two goals in 19 games since he arrived at the Camp Nou. He has played both as a left winger and as a central defender in coach Xavi Hernández’s scheme. He was part of Barcelona’s squad rebuild last summer that was made possible after the club sold future broadcast rights and other assets. Barcelona indicated that the contract termination clause remains at $54 million.