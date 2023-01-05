Selena was brutally murdered at the height of her career.

Yolanda Saldívar shot the singer on March 31, 1995.

Selena’s autopsy contains chilling details.

Songs like La carcacha, El chico del apartamento 512, Baila esta cumbia and Como la flor, among many others, are remembered to this day for their originality, rhythm, and above all, for the incomparable voice of singer Selena, who was cruelly murdered by her supposed friend Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995.

Now, almost 28 years after her tragic death, the results of Selena’s autopsy have resurfaced, revealing the most chilling details. Born April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas, Selena Quintanilla Pérez, also known as ‘The Queen of Tex-Mex’, left a void in the music world. To this day, she is missed by her most loyal fans.

Selena and her tragic end

According to El Mañana, singer Selena Quintanilla was shot by her supposed friend, Yolanda Saldívar. The bullet entered her back, at shoulder height and exited through her chest. According to forensic pathologist Lloyd White, this wound caused the artist to bleed to death.

And as expected, there were no illicit substances found in her body. It was also determined that Selena was not pregnant. It should be remembered that she married Chris Pérez years before, who was a guitarist in her band. (Filed as: Selena Autopsy)