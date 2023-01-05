Chilling details of Selena’s autopsy are revealed
Selena was brutally murdered at the height of her career. Yolanda Saldívar shot the singer on March 31, 1995. Selena's autopsy contains chilling details.
- Selena was brutally murdered at the height of her career.
- Yolanda Saldívar shot the singer on March 31, 1995.
- Selena’s autopsy contains chilling details.
Songs like La carcacha, El chico del apartamento 512, Baila esta cumbia and Como la flor, among many others, are remembered to this day for their originality, rhythm, and above all, for the incomparable voice of singer Selena, who was cruelly murdered by her supposed friend Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995.
Now, almost 28 years after her tragic death, the results of Selena’s autopsy have resurfaced, revealing the most chilling details. Born April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas, Selena Quintanilla Pérez, also known as ‘The Queen of Tex-Mex’, left a void in the music world. To this day, she is missed by her most loyal fans.
Selena and her tragic end
According to El Mañana, singer Selena Quintanilla was shot by her supposed friend, Yolanda Saldívar. The bullet entered her back, at shoulder height and exited through her chest. According to forensic pathologist Lloyd White, this wound caused the artist to bleed to death.
And as expected, there were no illicit substances found in her body. It was also determined that Selena was not pregnant. It should be remembered that she married Chris Pérez years before, who was a guitarist in her band. (Filed as: Selena Autopsy)
Everything was done to save Selena’s life
El Mañana states that before the Selena y los Dinos singer was declared dead, doctors tried to revive her for almost an hour. Before she was transported to the hospital, a paramedic gave her first aid in the hotel lobby where Yolanda Saldívar had called her to “deal” with some issues.
Selena was given six units of blood, contrary to the rumor that this was not done due to the religious beliefs of the Quintanilla family. Dr. Louis Elkin revealed that the blood was pooled in her chest cavity due to the extent of the injury she sustained. Quite a tragedy. (Filed Under: Autopsy Selena)
Selena’s heart was ‘blue and bloodless’
Finally, Louis Elkin, a cardiovascular surgeon, revealed that Selena’s heart was “blue and bloodless,” and the singer was brain dead: “Her pupils were dilated, she had no movement in her arms and legs and was not breathing,” according to El Mañana.
Her murderer, Yolanda Saldívar, who has given interviews on a few occasions, may be a eligible for parole on March 30, 2025, just over 30 years after her terrible crime. Many believe that getting out of jail would be more dangerous for her. (Filed Under: Selena Autopsy)
Selena’s autopsy: Evidence of postmortem treatment
A summary of the autopsy performed on the singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez is shared on Forensick’s Facebook page. It was carried out at the Corpus Christi Memorial Medical Center, Texas, by Dr. Lloyd White. After sharing the external examination of her body, he set about describing the evidence of postmortem treatment.
“There is an orotracheal tube, an anterolateral intravenous line in the right neck area, an intravenous line inserted through a cut in the medial portion of the left ankle, a triple central catheter in the left anterolateral neck area, a sternal incision 23 cm sutured, a 22 cm curved incision across the left anterior and lateral chest, Foley catheter, a chest tube for drainage inserted into the right chest, and femoral punctures. In addition, the presence of red false nails on the hands and feet.” (Filed as: Autopsy Selena)