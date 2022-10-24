Sandra Vidal explains why she thought Vicente Fernández Jr’s was trans

Sandra Vidal gives a revealing interview.

Pablo Montero’s ex, who is on Rica, Famosa, Latina, clarifies why she thought Mariana González Padilla was trans.

“She always takes back what she says.” It was just a few days ago that 56-year-old Argentine model and actress Sandra Vidal caused controversy by allegedly saying that she thought that the model and businesswoman Mariana González Padilla, girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr — and who is also on the reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina — was transgender. In an interview with the journalist Nelssie Carrillo, which is available on her official YouTube channel, the ex of Mexican singer Pablo Montero, clarifies why she thought Mariana was trans. People reacted immediately. What did Sandra Vidal say about Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend? Immediately, Sandra Vidal clarified that she never said that Mariana González Padilla, her co-star on Rica, Famosa, Latina, was a man, and that everyone misunderstood: “That day of the photoshoot was when I met her, so I’m behind the scenes seeing a lot of people and I didn’t know who’s who.” “Mariana (referring to the girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr) seems to me to be a divine person, she seems super authentic, super simple, humble, and she has such a frank and honest relationship with Vicente Fernández Jr that it is incredible. They are soul mates. I would like to have a relationship like that, like the one they have, super friends and who super support each other,” said Pablo Montero’s ex.

Was Mariana upset? It is worth remembering how model and businesswoman Mariana González Padilla responded to what her co-star had supposedly said about her: “You know what? She is a sweetheart of a person, I think it was a misunderstood. I love that they would say that to me.” “Well, but so much plastic on the body can make some people confused. One thing is to get ready and another is to transform.” “How well she answered, I already liked her.” “Don’t pay attention, pure envy,” some people commented. (Filed under: Sandra Vidal clarifies why she thought Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend was trans)

“Mariana seems divine to me as a human being,” says Sandra Vidal In another part of this revealing interview, Sandra Vidal said that Mariana González Padilla seems divine to her as a human being, but that was not all: “Together with her sister, they are super businesswomen and super workers, as well as good mothers, so I like Mariana a lot.” Also, she said she was happy because a very intelligent woman joined the cast of Rica, Famosa, Latina, like Kimberly Flores, wife of Edwin Luna: “She is working, it is what we all have to do, continue on our own, producing, creating, bringing more money into the house and being happy, because beyond money, when a woman works, she feels happy, useful and important.”

‘She always takes back what she says’ To conclude, the Argentine model and actress invited the public to stay tuned for the second episode of the sixth season of the reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina. Mariana González Padilla and Kimberly Flores, Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour and Marcela Iglesias are also on the show. It promises to be an episode with a lot of controversy, as well as crying, fights and truths that were told without mercy. Some users commented after Sandra Vidal clarified that she had not said that Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend was trans: “Sandy giving content.” “It scares her and she always does this.” “I think that rather she is making it clear that one thing is the show and another thing is real life and Sandra in the show is more a character than what she really is.” (TO WATCH THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)