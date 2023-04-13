El Changoleón has died and Facundo mourns his passing
Samuel González Quiroz, better known as 'El Changoleón' has died. He was known for appearing on Facundo's show. He died on February 9.
- Samuel González Quiroz, better known as ‘El Changoleón’ has died.
- He was known for appearing on Facundo’s show.
- He died on February 9.
The Mexican entertainment world is in mourning once again. This time a popular personality from Facundo’s show has died. Samuel González Quiroz, better known as El Changoleón has passed away.
To find new ideas, Facundo began searching in Coyoacán, the same place where he found El Changoleón, who was a homeless man who became famous for appearing in various segments with the comedian.
El Changoleón died and Facundo mourns his death
Facundo announced the sad news on Facebook, noting that Samuel González Quiroz, better known as El Changoleón had passed away. However, it should be noted that his death was not recent.
Excelsior reports that El Changoleón died in February, this according to the Artisans of Coyoacán who reported that the exact date of his death was February 9.
Artisans from Coyoacán confirm that El Changoleón died
The host and comedian wrote a moving post on Facebook: “Rest in peace, old friend…” He mourned the death of one of the most iconic characters that he brought to his program called Incognito.
The Artisans of Coyoacán indicated that they prevented the remains of El Changoleón from being taken to a common grave, so they cremated him and his ashes are currently in La Casa del Artesano in Coyoacán.
He was admitted to a rehabilitation center for alcoholism
The president of the Board of Directors of the Casa del Artesano, Hernán Suárez, released a statement saying that months ago they wanted to help Samuel by having him enter a rehabilitation center to treat his problems with alcohol.
This didn’t work out because El Changoleón did not finish his treatment and returned to Coyoacán. In February, before he died, an ambulance picked him up and took him to a hospital. However, Samuel was taken back to the center of Coyoacán, where he died on February 9.
How did Facundo meet El Changoleón?
In 2005, Samuel González became famous for appearing in several segments of Facundo’s programs, such as Incógnito. Because of his pleasant energy and wittiness, he quickly earned the affection of the public, according to Excelsior.
Given this, Facundo spoke with the producers on the show who introduced the character that we all now know as El Changoleón.