El Changoleón has died and Facundo mourns his passing

Samuel González Quiroz, better known as ‘El Changoleón’ has died.

He was known for appearing on Facundo’s show.

He died on February 9.

The Mexican entertainment world is in mourning once again. This time a popular personality from Facundo’s show has died. Samuel González Quiroz, better known as El Changoleón has passed away.

To find new ideas, Facundo began searching in Coyoacán, the same place where he found El Changoleón, who was a homeless man who became famous for appearing in various segments with the comedian.

El Changoleón died and Facundo mourns his death

Facundo announced the sad news on Facebook, noting that Samuel González Quiroz, better known as El Changoleón had passed away. However, it should be noted that his death was not recent.

Excelsior reports that El Changoleón died in February, this according to the Artisans of Coyoacán who reported that the exact date of his death was February 9.