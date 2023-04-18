‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ contestant Cherry Valentine dies (PHOTOS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Cherry Valentine dies.

Actor George Ward performed as Cherry Valentine.

He was only 28 years old.

The world of television and entertainment is in mourning. Actor George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine, has died. The 28-year-old actor’s cause of death was not immediately confirmed by Ward’s family.

Cherry Valentine appeared in the second season of the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021. Emma Bunning, the artist’s agent confirmed the terrible news to Variety and shared a heartbreaking message from his family.

“It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away… This will come as a profound shock to most people… we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” the family said in the statement obtained by the magazine.

George Ward was born in Darlington, County Durham, but left at the age of 18, according to Variety. The actor talked a little about his life in his hometown. “Being LGBT or being something different from the norm in the community, I think it’s so unlucky because it comes from such a traditional place,” he said on the BBC’s Gypsy Queen and Proud.