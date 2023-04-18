‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ contestant Cherry Valentine dies (PHOTOS)
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' contestant Cherry Valentine dies. Actor George Ward performed as Cherry Valentine. He was only 28 years old.
The world of television and entertainment is in mourning. Actor George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine, has died. The 28-year-old actor’s cause of death was not immediately confirmed by Ward’s family.
Cherry Valentine appeared in the second season of the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021. Emma Bunning, the artist’s agent confirmed the terrible news to Variety and shared a heartbreaking message from his family.
“It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away… This will come as a profound shock to most people… we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” the family said in the statement obtained by the magazine.
George Ward was born in Darlington, County Durham, but left at the age of 18, according to Variety. The actor talked a little about his life in his hometown. “Being LGBT or being something different from the norm in the community, I think it’s so unlucky because it comes from such a traditional place,” he said on the BBC’s Gypsy Queen and Proud.
“ I say ‘traditional’ but it’s more binary. It’s just very binary — that’s the word. The men are the men and the women are the women and there’s no in between. But we know there’s a lot in between and a lot either side,” he continued.
“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie,” the family said in a statement.
George Ward, better known as Cherry Valentine’s, agent, Emma Bunning, also shared an emotional message. “George was a truly special person with tremendous talent and a bright future ahead of him,” she told Variety.
“He lit up a room, touched so many people’s lives and few could forget his contagious laugh that I will miss terribly.” In addition to performing as a drag queen George Ward also worked as a mental health nurse.
The entertainment world grieves
The condolences and expressions of affection for Cherry Valentine were immediate. “The world loves you. If there is justice in the universe, we will all see your ‘drag’ again in the afterlife.” “This is a tragedy. Rest in peace,” commented followers on his Instagram account.
“Rest in peace angel, seeing you act was something I will always love and never forget.” “I am in shock.” “Thank you for your art.” “We will all remember and appreciate you,” were other comments on Cherry Valentine’s Instagram which has more than 163,000 followers.