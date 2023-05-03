An incident in a Cornwall nightclub ended in tragedy.

Rugby player Michael Allen was stabbed to death at the age of 32.

Police are investigating the attack. A tragedy occurred in a nightclub in the Bodmin area of Cornwall that resulted in several injuries and a rugby player dead at just 32 years of age. The victim was identified as Michael Allen whose murder is being investigated by the UK authorities. Meanwhile his family and friends are devastated. It was reported that Michael Allen was stabbed to death in a fight near a nightclub called Eclipse that also left seven other people injured, according to the Daily Mail. The altercation occurred around 3 in the morning. Nightclub tragedy leaves rugby player Michael Allen dead According to police, two people remain hospitalized after the attack, while the other five who were also injured in the incident have already left the hospital. Meanwhile, Michael Allen’s family issued a devastating statement on the tragedy. “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs,” the short statement received hundreds of comments supporting the rugby player’s family in this difficult time.

His rugby club receives condolences on Facebook Michael Allen played for the Bodmin Rugby Club and their Facebook page has been filled with condolences. Some members also posted heartfelt and moving words paying tribute to the 32-year-old who was unjustly stabbed to death in the night club. “It is with great sadness that we can now announce the passing of our player and friend Mike Allen. Mike came to the club earlier this season and quickly became a big part of our squad. His humour and kindness has left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly,” can be read.

Why was Michael Allen killed? On Monday, detectives in the case interrogated a 24-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of Michael Allen for several hours. Police were called at around 3am to the Victoria Square area of ​​Castle Canyke Road with reports of a person with a knife and others injured. Meanwhile, Eclipse club staff said on Facebook: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by what happened at Castle Canke Road in the early hours of Sunday and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this difficult time.”

Was the rugby player targeted? While the investigation is ongoing, Detective Ilona Rosson commented that the attack is believed to be an isolated incident: “I would urge people not to speculate on social media, but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.” It is not known if the murderer had a link to the victim or if they knew each other: “At this moment in time we are working to continue to understand the motivation behind this incident. The relationship, if any, between those involved is not clear at this stage. We believe some members of the group who were injured had been in Eclipse nightclub. They were then outside in Castle Canyke Road when the incident happened”, commented another detective in the case.