Reports of shooting on the Reynosa-Pharr International bridge.

People fear the worst.

It is believed there were fatalities on May 10.

Authorities report shooting at the Reynosa-Pharr International border bridge on May 10. Some videos are circulating on social media where gunshots can be heard. The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks various violent incidents have been witnessed in this border city that connects the United States and Mexico. There have been road blocks, shootings, confrontations and many detentions for disturbing the peace.

Terror on the border bridge

Now authorities received an emergency call about a possible shooting in the Mexican border state. They immediately went to the scene and some internet users managed to capture what happened on their cell phones and post it on social media.

In the images you can see a commotion while gunshots on the bridge can be heard in the distance. Traffic is at a standstill and some people are taking cover on the ground.