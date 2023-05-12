Reports of shooting on a border bridge have people fearing the worst (VIDEO)
Reports of shooting on the Reynosa-Pharr International bridge. People fear the worst. It is believed there were fatalities on May 10.
- Reports of shooting on the Reynosa-Pharr International bridge.
- People fear the worst.
- It is believed there were fatalities on May 10.
Authorities report shooting at the Reynosa-Pharr International border bridge on May 10. Some videos are circulating on social media where gunshots can be heard. The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.
It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks various violent incidents have been witnessed in this border city that connects the United States and Mexico. There have been road blocks, shootings, confrontations and many detentions for disturbing the peace.
Terror on the border bridge
Now authorities received an emergency call about a possible shooting in the Mexican border state. They immediately went to the scene and some internet users managed to capture what happened on their cell phones and post it on social media.
In the images you can see a commotion while gunshots on the bridge can be heard in the distance. Traffic is at a standstill and some people are taking cover on the ground.
Shooting at the Reynosa-Pharr Bridge
According Mexican journalist Joaquín López Dóriga, the shooting presumably began when elements of the Army were in pursuit of a convoy with armed civilians. However, so far there is no official information.
Unofficially, the news has been circulating that there were fatalities, however, nothing is official. Joaquín López Dóriga shared a video on Twitter.
Were there fatalities?
Different videos of the terror that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Reynosa, Mexico on the bridge that connects to the United States have been circulating. Most agree that there is constant violence at that site lately.
“Heavy gunshots erupt at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on the US-Mexico border. Currently, the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, a key border crossing linking Texas and Mexico, is experiencing a substantial explosion of gunfire,” one account tweeted.
Another showdown
This is not the first incident like this. A few days ago, another shooting was reported at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge when members of organized crime had a shootout among themselves, unleashing terror, according to El Heraldo de México.
The clashes began around 7 in the morning, and continued throughout the day, so the people who were in the area were frightened.