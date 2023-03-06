Bassist for the band Pulp dies.

Steve Mackey passed away at the age of 56.

He spent three months in the hospital fighting for his life.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The legendary musician was a member of the band Pulp. Upon learning of his death, fans immediately began to pay tribute to the bassist. The band considered him a great friend as well as a bandmate.

Steve Mackey died on March 2 after a three-month stay in the hospital. The band broke the sad news on its official Instagram account where they posted a photograph of Mackey hiking in the mountains, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did,” the statement begins.