Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies at 56
Bassist for the band Pulp dies. Steve Mackey passed away at the age of 56. He spent three months in the hospital fighting for his life.
According to his wife, Katie, he had been hospitalized for three months. His cause of death is unknown at this time.
The legendary musician was a member of the band Pulp. Upon learning of his death, fans immediately began to pay tribute to the bassist. The band considered him a great friend as well as a bandmate.
Steve Mackey died on March 2 after a three-month stay in the hospital. The band broke the sad news on its official Instagram account where they posted a photograph of Mackey hiking in the mountains, accompanied by a heartfelt message.
“Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did,” the statement begins.
Fans pay tribute to the bassist
The Sun reported that Mackey had been hospitalized for three months, though the cause of his death has not been revealed. The bassist played on all of Pulp’s albums including Different Class and His ‘n’ Hers, considered to be highlights of the Britpop scene in the mid 90’s.
Katie Grand pays tribute to her husband
According to The Sun, the musician’s wife Katie Grand, shared a heartbreaking tribute, “After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.”
“Steve died today, a loss that has left me, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I knew, an outstanding musician, producer, photographer, and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by all whose paths he crossed in the many creative disciplines he conquered… He will be missed beyond words,” she concluded.