Prince Royce was hospitalized after an allergic reaction.

The popular singer is in a Chilean Hospital.

What happened to him? Music lovers were alarmed after popular singer and composer Prince Royce was hospitalized in Chile. The images of the musician in a hospital bed began circulating on social media. The singer shared a series of photos from the hospital on Instagram. He also explained how he ended up there. His fans were shocked and it caused a stir online. Prince Royce is hospitalized In the post you can see Prince Royce lying down wearing a face mask. He shared a post about why he was in the hospital. After sharing the shocking photographs, the singer said that he had a serious allergic reaction. The Bronx native said that it has been a difficult week personally and added that he appreciated the support from concerned fans. He also thanked the production of The Voice Chile, where he will be the fourth judge.

Prince Royce explains why he was hospitalized The singer shared an Instagram post saying that he’s feeling much better since being rushed to the hospital because of an allergic reaction. “This week has been quite difficult for me. I had an allergic reaction. I want to thank my colleagues and the production of The Voice Chile for their patience and professionalism and also the hospital in Chile for their care… thank God I feel much better now and I hope to fulfill all the plans for this week. I love you all so much,” Prince said.

Prince Royce had a severe allergic reaction Despite the fact that he didn’t explain what caused the reaction or how long he had been hospitalized, fans were happy to see he was improving. One photo shows a painful looking rash on his back, according to Uno TV. The singer’s post went viral on social media, and it has gotten over 500,000 reactions from his followers. Celebrities like Maluma, Wisin and Mexican actress Thalia García all wished him a speedy recovery.

Fans wish him a speedy recovery His post was filled with supportive comments: “I wish you a speedy recovery in the name of God.” “Get well soon partner.” “My bro speedy recovery praying for you,” said some users. “May the Lord bless you and may you be fully recovered soon. Take care of yourself.” “Calm down, we are human beings and we have the right to get sick too. Rest and recover well, before returning to your work. Health always comes first.” “Omg I wish you a quick recovery,” more people added.