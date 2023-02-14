Priest Juan Angulo Fonseca is shot to death in Mexico by his own brother
Priest Juan Angulo Fonseca is killed in Mexico. The police confirm that his brother shot him to death. The investigation is ongoing.
- Priest Juan Angulo Fonseca is killed in Mexico.
- The police confirm that his brother shot him to death.
- The investigation is ongoing.
Violence in Mexico is getting worse across the Republic. However, certain places are suffering more frequent incidents, creating terrifying and bloody scenes in the streets.
Mexicans are increasingly living in fear due to insecurity and criminal activity occurring in broad daylight. Now, a priest has been shot dead by his own brother.
Father Juan Angulo Fonseca shot to death in Mexico
A video began to circulate on social media showing the terrifying moment when the priest was shot to death as his companions screamed in shock and ran for safety.
According to initial reports, the priest was identified as Juan Angulo Fonseca, who was the head of the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the municipality of Valle de Guadalupe. He was shot twice with a shotgun.
Priest Juan Angulo Fonseca was killed by his brother
The incident took place on a property in the municipality of Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, near Rancho Guadalupe and Francisco I. Madero in the Rural Colony. This is in the town of San Francisco de Asís in the municipality, according to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Informador reported that the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office has revealed new details about the case of the murdered priest. According to the investigation, the main suspect of the crime that occurred on Friday, February 10, is the priest’s brother.
Murdered by his own brother
Juan Angulo Fonseca’s own brother shot him twice with a shotgun, killing him instantly. According to authorities, the suspect fled on a motorcycle.
At first it the Special Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that the conflict occurred due to alleged family problems. The authorities are working to capture the shooter and bring him to justice. The priest was originally from San José de Gracia in Tepatitlán, according to Informador.
Authorities are looking for the priest’s brother
On Twitter, journalist Salvador García Soto shared a video where you can see the exact moment when Juan Angulo Fonseca is killed. The video shows three other men inside a car with him. In the distance you can see how the attacker approaches them, pointing a shotgun only at the priest.
Without thinking twice, he pulled the trigger immediately killing the priest while a woman who was among the companions began to scream. The shooter reloaded the shotgun as she screams, “We’re leaving now, we’re leaving!”