Priest Juan Angulo Fonseca is killed in Mexico.

The police confirm that his brother shot him to death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Violence in Mexico is getting worse across the Republic. However, certain places are suffering more frequent incidents, creating terrifying and bloody scenes in the streets.

Mexicans are increasingly living in fear due to insecurity and criminal activity occurring in broad daylight. Now, a priest has been shot dead by his own brother.

Father Juan Angulo Fonseca shot to death in Mexico

A video began to circulate on social media showing the terrifying moment when the priest was shot to death as his companions screamed in shock and ran for safety.

According to initial reports, the priest was identified as Juan Angulo Fonseca, who was the head of the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the municipality of Valle de Guadalupe. He was shot twice with a shotgun.