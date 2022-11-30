Fernando Gomes received the Golden Boot twice.

He had been fighting cancer for years.

He died at 66.

Former footballer Fernando Gomes, twice Golden Boot and Porto’s top scorer, passed away at the age of 66 after a prolonged fight against a difficult illness. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the Portuguese League and leaders from the sports and political scene have offered their condolences.

On the occasion of his death, the FPF has decided to ask for a minute of silence during all of their competitions until Monday, November 28. A great soccer legend has passed and different clubs have expressed their grief.

Fernando Gomes’ career in sports

“Fernando Gomes, twice Golden Boot and top scorer for the Blue and Whites, passed away this Saturday at the age of 66 due to a prolonged illness,” Porto announced in a statement. The Dragones recalled that Gomes, born in Porto in November 1956, “collected goals and titles in his short career”.

He received the Golden Boot as the best scorer in Europe in 1983 and 1985 and, “He was the owner and master of the number 9 shirt and the blue and white bracelet in the 70s and 80s,” added the club, which conveyed its condolences to family, friends and fans.