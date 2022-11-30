Portugal’s top scorer, Fernando Gomes dies
Former footballer Fernando Gomes was Golden Boot twice. He had been fighting cancer for years. He died at 66.
Former footballer Fernando Gomes, twice Golden Boot and Porto’s top scorer, passed away at the age of 66 after a prolonged fight against a difficult illness. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the Portuguese League and leaders from the sports and political scene have offered their condolences.
On the occasion of his death, the FPF has decided to ask for a minute of silence during all of their competitions until Monday, November 28. A great soccer legend has passed and different clubs have expressed their grief.
Fernando Gomes’ career in sports
“Fernando Gomes, twice Golden Boot and top scorer for the Blue and Whites, passed away this Saturday at the age of 66 due to a prolonged illness,” Porto announced in a statement. The Dragones recalled that Gomes, born in Porto in November 1956, “collected goals and titles in his short career”.
He received the Golden Boot as the best scorer in Europe in 1983 and 1985 and, “He was the owner and master of the number 9 shirt and the blue and white bracelet in the 70s and 80s,” added the club, which conveyed its condolences to family, friends and fans.
Top scorer
In his twenty-year career with the Dragones, Gomes played 452 games and scored 355 goals. “His experience on the field of play and in charge of the prospecting department gave him more than enough background to assume the position of Director of Training for the Dragones, a position he held until the last day despite health problems.”
On the occasion of his death, the FPF has decided to ask for a minute of silence at their competitions November 28. The president of the Portuguese League, Pedro Proença, shared a message on Facebook expressing his deep sadness at the news.
People send their condolences
“A figure greater than football, an extraordinary player but, above all, a gentleman who marked the lives of those who spent time with him,” the Dragones said. “Portuguese football loses one of its greatest ambassadors. Someone who sensitized us on and off the pitch.”
“The best memories of Fernando Gomes will remain,” they added. The coach of the Dragones, Sérgio Conceição, also said goodbye to Gomes on social media and said that “a symbol” of Porto and Portuguese football had passed.
Sérgio Conceição’s farewell
“Our paths crossed long before football. From an early age I learned to appreciate Fernando as a man. Throughout the years we maintained a relationship of great respect and admiration, adding football to what united us,” Sérgio Conceição posted on Instagram.
Fernando passed away on Saturday at the age of 66 after a long fight against cancer. For now, his family has not given more details, fans have not stopped sending their condolences on social media. FILED UNDER: Fernando Gomes dies. With information from infobae, Mundo Deportivo and La Razón.