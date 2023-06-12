Surprising news as the Pope recovers from complicated abdominal surgery

The Pope recovers from abdominal surgery.

New details about Pope Francis’ complicated operation.

What is his prognosis?

Pope Francis is «progressively improving» and on Friday was working from an armchair at the hospital where he is recovering from an operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

After a restful night, the pontiff had breakfast and read newspapers in his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Citing the pope’s doctors, he noted that his condition «progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth.»

Surprising news as the Pope recovers from abdominal surgery

Francis, 86, was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday to undergo his second major bowel operation in two years, following surgery to remove part of his colon in 2021, according to The Associated Press.

During surgery, doctors removed adhesions — or internal scars — in the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar by placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall. The Pope is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days.