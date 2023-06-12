Surprising news as the Pope recovers from complicated abdominal surgery
The Pope recovers from abdominal surgery. New details about Pope Francis' complicated operation. What is his health prognosis?
- The Pope recovers from abdominal surgery.
- New details about Pope Francis’ complicated operation.
- What is his prognosis?
Pope Francis is «progressively improving» and on Friday was working from an armchair at the hospital where he is recovering from an operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.
After a restful night, the pontiff had breakfast and read newspapers in his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Citing the pope’s doctors, he noted that his condition «progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth.»
Francis, 86, was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday to undergo his second major bowel operation in two years, following surgery to remove part of his colon in 2021, according to The Associated Press.
During surgery, doctors removed adhesions — or internal scars — in the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar by placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall. The Pope is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days.
Pope Francis is resting after surgery
Pope Francis drank fluids, received the Eucharist and even made a brief phone call Thursday on his first full day of recovery from a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair an abdominal wall hernia, the Vatican said according to the AP.
Francis, 86, continued to rest on Thursday at the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, where his condition was stable and his post-operative recovery considered fair, the Vatican said in a statement. He was on a liquid diet but received the Eucharist.
The Pope received well-wishes and shows of support
Among the well-wishes the pope received was a poster from the Peruvian family whose baby the pope baptized March 31 at the Gemelli Hospital during his last stay while recovering from bronchitis. Francis briefly called her mother to thank her, the Vatican said.
The poster featured a widely circulated photo of the pope stroking the cheek of the baby, Miguel Ángel, after the baptism as his mother looked on.
Doctors noted that the removed tissue was benign and the Pope should make a full recovery
Dr. Sergio Alfieri, director of abdominal and endocrine sciences at the Gemelli in Rome, who had already operated on the pontiff in 2021, said the surgery had no complications and no other pathologies were discovered.
He explained that the removed tissue was benign and that after he recovers, Francis should be fine. Alfieri revealed that, in addition to the operation almost two years ago, before being elected pope in 2013, Francis had undergone abdominal surgeries in his Argentina hometown, which also left scars.