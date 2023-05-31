A Mexican immigrant gave birth in a hospital bathroom.

Lucia García claims she didn’t realize she threw her baby in the trash.

She says she didn’t know she was pregnant.

SHEW THREW HER BABY IN THE TRASH! A migrant from Mexico was arrested for throwing her baby in a trash can in a New York City hospital bathroom. She told authorities that she didn’t realize she was pregnant or that she’d given birth.

Authorities rescued the baby after Lucía García was found in the lobby of a Staten Island University hospital covered in blood. Her father had taken her there because she wasn’t feeling well.

«I thought it was just blood. I didn’t know that I threw my baby in the trash until the nurse told me later,» Lucía García said, according to the New York Post. The investigation is still ongoing and the authorities have kept the 21-year-old girl in custody since May 20.