Mexican immigrant arrested for giving birth in a hospital bathroom and throwing baby in the trash says she didn’t know she gave birth
SHEW THREW HER BABY IN THE TRASH! A migrant from Mexico was arrested for throwing her baby in a trash can in a New York City hospital bathroom. She told authorities that she didn’t realize she was pregnant or that she’d given birth.
Authorities rescued the baby after Lucía García was found in the lobby of a Staten Island University hospital covered in blood. Her father had taken her there because she wasn’t feeling well.
Lucía García, a migrant mother from Mexico, was accused of leaving her baby in a trash can in a public bathroom. According to local media, the incident occurred after she went to the hospital because she felt ill.
«I thought it was just blood. I didn’t know that I threw my baby in the trash until the nurse told me later,» Lucía García said, according to the New York Post. The investigation is still ongoing and the authorities have kept the 21-year-old girl in custody since May 20.
What happened to Lucia?
Initially Lucía indicated that she did not realize that she had given birth and just thought she was bleeding. She says she woke up handcuffed in her hospital bed with a policeman guarding her and a nurse told her what had happened. She wants her baby back.
«I was handcuffed on my bed, in the hospital. I don’t know when I’m going to get it back. I want it back. I want to take care of him. I just want to get my baby back,» Lucía García told the media. At the moment, the baby is being treated at a different hospital.
What was she accused of?
Hospital staff heard the baby crying in the bathroom. Shortly after, Lucía García was arrested. Authorities are currently investigating.
Garcia has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of acting in a manner detrimental to a child, according to police records.
How is the baby?
While the baby is still in the ICU, Lucía García’s father told the media that he is looking for the father of the child, so that he will take responsibility. Garcia, said that she didn’t know she was pregnant so he’s not aware he’s a father.
«The baby, who was immediately taken to NYU Langone after birth, is still hospitalized but is in the custody of the city’s Administration for Children’s Services,» a source close to the case said, according to the New York Post. Lucía is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.