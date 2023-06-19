4 years after her death, photos of Edith González’s grave are released

Photos of Edith González’s grave are released by her widower Lorenzo Lazo.

She died of cancer four years ago.

«Sad that an artist of the stature of Edith Gonzáles has such a lonely grave.» PHOTOS OF EDITH GONZÁLEZ’S GRAVE! Edith González passed away four years ago and on the anniversary of her death her widower, Lorenzo Lazo, remembered her with a photo of her grave. Some commented on its austerity. Edith González left an indelible mark on the show business world. Throughout her career, she demonstrated an innate talent and an overflowing passion, becoming an theater, television, and cinema icon in Mexico. PHOTOS OF EDITH GONZÁLEZ’S GRAVE On June 13, 2019 Edith González passed away at the age of 54, leaving a void in the hearts of her loved ones and fans. Her passing was a loss for the entertainment world but her legacy will last forever. Lorenzo Lazo, Edith González’s widower revealed a previously unpublished photograph of the place where the remains of the Mexican actress rest. Four years after her death, he showed the beautiful crown of white flowers that adorned the gravesite. However, some didn’t react well to the images.

Was Lorenzo Lazo harshly criticized? Internet users did not hesitate to point out that they are outraged at the condition of Edith’s grave. They said it was «sad» to see it looks abandoned. «I don’t want to sound rude but how sad that an artist of the stature of Edith González has a grave so lonely, sad and abandoned.» «Oh, what a forgotten grave. Nothing is difficult for her to give dignity to the space where her life partner is buried. At least they should fix the surrounding grass.” «The grave of our dear and remembered Edith González is in these conditions.»

Does he appreciate her? But while some people pointed out the actress’ grave looked unkempt, others were happy that Lazo is honoring her memory. Four days before the anniversary of her death Lorenzo Lazo, announced that a mass would be held in honor of her memory. «What a beautiful detail that still agrees… before they taught us to dedicate time to the deceased, today everyone is running, that time was lost.» «Thank you Lorenzo, for always loving. You are also in our hearts.» «Thank you Lorenzo. Kisses to heaven my dear Edith, a pleasure to have photographed you. Surely you have everyone dancing wherever you are,“ people commented.

«Today is a sad day» Edith will be remembered as an exceptional actress and a source of inspiration to all who had the opportunity to meet her through her television work. This was demonstrated in the comments from her fans, who fondly remember the beloved actress and pointed out that they will always keep her in their hearts. «Today is a sad day for the people who are still on this plane since it is 4 years since your departure and it seems like yesterday that they gave us the bad news of your death, but you already enjoy something better next to your loved ones. I imagine you with that angel smile you had,» one commented.