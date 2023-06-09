Shocking! Photo of Che Guevara’s body after he was executed

Shocking photo of Che Guevara after his execution.

Find out about his life and the Cuban Revolution.

Guevara was executed in 1967.

Shocking photo of Che Guevara’s body after his execution. The photo was taken by journalists as evidence that he was indeed dead, ending one of the most turbulent chapters in Latin American politics.

Find out who Ernesto Guevara was, his role in the Cuban Revolution and what led him to be brutally executed October 9, 1967. Photos of his body went around the world.

Che Guevara: His early years

Who was Che Guevara? Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara was born in Argentina, in 1928. Although all his life he stood out for being a revolutionary and guerrilla leader, he was also a doctor, writer and journalist. He was a lover of revolutionary political causes and an activist. His world view was influenced by his own experiences. In 1948, Guevara began studying medicine at the University of Buenos Aires, where he became involved in political student groups and began to explore leftist and Marxist ideas.

During that time, he traveled through South America, where was exposed to poverty and social inequalities. In 1951, Guevara took a motorcycle tour throughout Latin America, where he witnessed the exploitation of workers, an experience that led him to become a committed Marxist and advocate of social revolution. In 1954, Guevara fled to Mexico, where he met Fidel Castro and joined the revolutionary struggle in Cuba, positioning himself as one of the most important revolutionary leaders of the 20th century.