Shocking! Photo of Che Guevara’s body after he was executed
Shocking photo of Che Guevara’s body after his execution. The photo was taken by journalists as evidence that he was indeed dead, ending one of the most turbulent chapters in Latin American politics.
Find out who Ernesto Guevara was, his role in the Cuban Revolution and what led him to be brutally executed October 9, 1967. Photos of his body went around the world.
Che Guevara: His early years
Who was Che Guevara? Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara was born in Argentina, in 1928. Although all his life he stood out for being a revolutionary and guerrilla leader, he was also a doctor, writer and journalist. He was a lover of revolutionary political causes and an activist. His world view was influenced by his own experiences. In 1948, Guevara began studying medicine at the University of Buenos Aires, where he became involved in political student groups and began to explore leftist and Marxist ideas.
During that time, he traveled through South America, where was exposed to poverty and social inequalities. In 1951, Guevara took a motorcycle tour throughout Latin America, where he witnessed the exploitation of workers, an experience that led him to become a committed Marxist and advocate of social revolution. In 1954, Guevara fled to Mexico, where he met Fidel Castro and joined the revolutionary struggle in Cuba, positioning himself as one of the most important revolutionary leaders of the 20th century.
Che’s travels
Che Guevara made several important trips throughout his life. In 1951, he traveled by motorcycle through Latin America, passing through Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela. He observed firsthand the poverty and social inequities across the continent. In 1954, Guevara traveled to Guatemala to join the democratic government of Jacobo Arbenz, which was threatened by US intervention. After Arbenz was overthrown in a US-backed coup, Guevara fled to Mexico.
His travels were politically motivated. For example, in 1964, Che traveled to New York to deliver a speech at the United Nations in which he criticized US imperialism and advocated world revolution. Finally, in 1966, Guevara began a trip to Bolivia with the aim of starting a revolution in that country. However, his guerrilla campaign failed and he was captured and executed by the Bolivian army in 1967.
Che’s role in the Cuban Revolution
Che Guevara played a pivotal role in the 1959 Cuban Revolution, led by Fidel Castro, whom he met on a trip to Mexico in 1955. After the victory of the Cuban Revolution, Guevara held several important positions in the new government, including Minister of Industry and President of the National Bank of Cuba. During his time in government, Guevara advocated radical reforms, including the nationalization of industry and land and the elimination of social inequality.
However, Guevara also had disagreements with other Cuban government leaders, including Fidel Castro, over the future direction of the revolution. For this reason, in 1965, Che left Cuba to carry out the revolutionary struggle in other countries, including Bolivia, where he was finally captured and executed by the Bolivian army in 1967.
The photo of Che Guevara’s body
The photo of Che Guevara’s body was left for posterity after his execution on October 9, 1967. The day before, he had been captured by the Bolivian army and, according to some theories, he was brutally tortured by the military while in custody. On October 9, he was shot to death.
It was not until thirty years later that his remains were transferred to Cuba, but his death continues to be one of the biggest controversies of the 20th century. To this day, Guevara is a revolutionary icon and a legendary figure in left-wing political movements in latin America.