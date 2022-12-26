The Mexican actress is attacked because of her age.

Lucía Méndez creates a challenge for her followers and shows her best dance steps.

Méndez will file a lawsuit against Sylvia Pasquel and Laura Zapata. People make fun of Lucía Méndez: Mexican actress Lucía Méndez is recognized for having been one of the most beautiful faces on television during Mexico’s Golden Age, starring in famous movies and soap operas such as Tu o nadie, Colorina, El extraño regreso de Diana Salazar, among others. Over the years, Lucía has continued to be one of the most beautiful women and now, at 67, she still has an incredible body. However, she has been criticized for having too much plastic surgery on her face. Lucía Méndez creates the ‘El Burrito Sabanero Challenge’ However, despite the criticism, the Mexican actress continues to show her confidence in each video or photograph that she shares. Lucía still has a body that women half her age envy. Despite this, there are people who do not approve of the fact that the actress continues to take part in internet trends. A few days ago El Gordo y la Flaca shared a video on Instagram of Lucía showing her best dance steps to the song Mi Burrito Sabanero. The gorgeous actress, wore a very Christmassy look, with fitted pants and a hat. Filed Under: People make fun of Lucía Méndez

“SIT DOWN, LADY” The actress created her own challenge, which she called “Burrito Sabanero Challenge”, where she asked people to show their best dance steps. Later, she shared the videos that her followers sent. She started this trend, however people began to criticize her, saying that she was too old for those things. “Why do they want to stay young? What problem do you see with aging.” “You don’t have rhythm, sit down ma’am.” “Many would like to see themselves like this in those jeans at 70.” “Why do you insist on acting and looking like a young woman?” “I’m not against plastic surgery, but there is a time in life when you need to be realistic. Because, well, the paralyzed face is seen, more around the lips,” are some of the comments that are read. Filed Under: People make fun of Lucía Méndez

Does she refuse to accept her age? Although Lucía Méndez is not yet 70 years old, people criticize the way in which she has not been aging gracefully since she has undergone several surgeries to look younger and people don’t think they look natural. “Operated Michael Jackson style, almost unrecognizable. My mom is 69 years old and looks 55 without any surgery or Botox in her life. That’s growing old with class and dignity. The same Lucía Méndez is almost 70 and no operation will change that,” commented one user. Filed Under: People make fun of Lucía Méndez

Lucía Méndez will sue Pasquel and Zapata for “moral damage” Lucía has been in the eye of the storm all these days, as she declared that she will be suing Sylvia Pasquel and Laura Zapata for ‘moral damage’. According to La Prensa Gráfica, the Mexican actress is taking legal action after Sylvia and Laura spoke slandered her on Pinky Promise, a YouTube show. “By means of the present, the letter of warning and cessation of conduct contrary to the good uses and customs that govern the media and social networks, regarding the misuse and abuse of the exclusive right of the image itself of the artistic name Lucía Méndez ‘La Diva de México’, by Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel. “Such conduct, in addition to harming and pejoratively insulting Lucía Méndez, generates various administrative, criminal, and civil liability sanctions, regarding the right to private life, honor, and one’s own image,” reads the letter shared on her Instagram. SEE VIDEO OF LUCIA DANCING HERE. Filed Under: People make fun of Lucía Méndez