Paco Villa reveals he’s battling cancer.

Colleagues from other networks wish him a speedy recovery.

Villa explains how he’s fighting the disease. Paco Villa battling cancer. Mexican sports commentator Paco Villa has revealed that he is suffering from a terrible disease. He said he is fighting cancer on Thursday night through his official Instagram account, according to Soy Referee. Villa immediately received supportive comments on the post. He is one of the most beloved soccer commentators in the country, as he knows his stuff and avoids the controversies common among other announcers. PACO VILLA IS BATTLING CANCER Paco Villa is one of the star commentators on TUDN. He said he was diagnosed at a hospital in Doha, Qatar, during the first days of the 2022 World Cup, so his stay there was not entirely pleasant. He added that, “It has been a difficult process, but at the same time quite an adventure.” His wife has been his support, holding his hand throughout this ordeal.

TERRIBLE NEWS The Mexican sports commentator shared an Instagram video explaining his cancer battle: “I tell you that I am undergoing treatment for cancer that was detected a few months ago. I feel very grateful for the life I’ve had and also for this moment.” And he added to give his followers confidence: “I’m telling them so that if they see me around, they know that I’m fine and with a lot of faith.” He immediately received many good wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.

FANS AND FRIENDS SEND HIM GOOD VIBES His friends, colleagues, family and fans immediately offered support. One of the first to comment was Ingrid Garibay: “I send you a big hug and the best vibes! You are great and you will come out of this stronger than ever, just the way you know how to do things… Hug with the soul.” Television host Gaby Elizalde commented: “Hug your healing process full of faith and may God give you lots of health and thousands of blessings Paco.” Commentator Carlos Guerrero, better known as the ‘Warrior’ said: “Everything will be fine, Paco. A hug.”

PACO VILLA IS BELOVED Some fans also offered good vibes: “Sometimes one can agree or not on things that are not too important, such as sports opinions. This is something else, my best vibes, fight hard, we want to see you many more years on television, Greetings!” Another fan shared his experience: “My dear Paco, like you, I live fighting day by day against this disease and although I was very ill almost a year ago, I am still standing and with all the attitude greetings and blessings.”