Welcome to Mundo Narco, the space where we delve into the hidden lives of mafia leaders and their connections to the world of organized crime, specifically organized crime and drug trafficking. In this episode, we explore the intriguing story of Juan José Espárrago Moreno, known as El Azul. Join us on this captivating journey into the depths of organized crime as we uncover the causes behind his transformation into a powerful drug trafficker and reveal the secrets of his involvement in organized crime and drug trafficking.

Juan José Espárrago Moreno, also known as El Azul, rose to the top of the DEA and US government’s most-wanted list due to his deep involvement in organized crime. However, his story remains shrouded in mystery and conspiracy. Through the meticulous investigation conducted by journalist Jesús Lemus Barajas, we unearth Espárrago Moreno’s special connections to the United States government and the CIA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST «Mundo Narco» CLICK HERE

Our investigation uncovers Espárrago Moreno’s role as a highly effective double agent, working closely with both the DEA and the Federal Judicial Police in Mexico. This double life granted him access to invaluable strategic intelligence on drug trafficking operations and enabled him to establish alliances with notorious cartel leaders such as Rafael Caro Quintero and Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán.

Notably, we shed light on Espárrago Moreno’s involvement in the tragic case of DEA agent Enrique «Kiki» Camarena, who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in 1985. Espárrago Moreno discovered Camarena’s true identity as an undercover DEA agent and, driven by concerns for his safety, attempted to save him by alerting the CIA to the Guadalajara cartel’s plans and the agency’s complicity in drug trafficking activities to Central America.