Odalys Ramírez shows off her ‘weird’ belly button in a sexy bikini
Odalys Ramírez shows her figure. She looks incredible in a turquoise bikini. The host pointed out her 'weird' belly button.
COMPLETELY STUNNING! It’s been a while since Odalys Ramirez has revealed her figure but an impressive photo has reappeared where she’s showing off her assets, despite her ‘weird’ belly button, while enjoying the sun in a gorgeous turquoise bikini.
Television host Odalys Ramírez surprised her fans when she shared a photograph on social media displaying a statuesque figure just eight months after giving birth to her little Rocco, the son she shares with the actor Patricio Borghetti.
In her latest Instagram post, Odalys Ramírez shared a bit of the conversation she had with Alejandro Sanz, whom she recently interviewed. He offered a greeting to all Mexicans, as the Spanish singer will be visiting Mexico at the beginning of the year comes.
Just like there are many of the photographs of Odalys, working in the recording studios, from time to time she also gives her fans a postcard of life with her family. But where was Odalys’ statuesque figure?
Love with her little son
The truth is that it’s been a while since she posted a hot bikini photo. In the most recent, shared in October, the host poses with her son and a beautiful beach in the Riviera Maya in the background. The radiant sun that illuminates this tender portrait, according to El Universal.
That is why another photograph of the presenter has shocked her followers. It is a post that dates from 2019, in which Odalys Ramírez shows off a sculpted body just eight months after giving birth for the second time.
Beautiful in blue bikini
Odalys Ramírez posed very comfortably in a turquoise bikini wearing braids, a narrow-brimmed hat and aviators. Although far from highlighting her beauty, she herself pointed out one thing: her belly button.
“Yes, I know, I have a weird belly button and no, it’s not because of the pregnancies, it was always like this. Happy weekend,” commented the beautiful presenter along with the photograph. The comment, instead of generating criticism, earned her a shower of praise from her fans.
“You’re perfect”
“Is seriously?? Weird belly button?? You are perfect and many women would like to be blessed with that beautiful body.” “You are incredibly beautiful Odalys you are fine mamasita.” “The perfect belly button does not exist,” some of her followers commented on her Instagram post.
Odalys Ramírez and actor Pato Borghetti have formed a beautiful family with their two children, Gia, who is the eldest, and little Rocco, according to Laletrade “Life is a moment. Rocco and I send you a lot of love on Sunday,” she wrote next to a photograph in which she appears in a “sexy mom” mode with her son.