Odalys Ramírez shows off her ‘weird’ belly button in a sexy bikini

Odalys Ramírez shows her figure.

She looks incredible in a turquoise bikini.

The host pointed out her ‘weird’ belly button.

COMPLETELY STUNNING! It’s been a while since Odalys Ramirez has revealed her figure but an impressive photo has reappeared where she’s showing off her assets, despite her ‘weird’ belly button, while enjoying the sun in a gorgeous turquoise bikini.

Television host Odalys Ramírez surprised her fans when she shared a photograph on social media displaying a statuesque figure just eight months after giving birth to her little Rocco, the son she shares with the actor Patricio Borghetti.

Odalys Ramírez shows her ‘weird’ belly button in a sexy bikini

In her latest Instagram post, Odalys Ramírez shared a bit of the conversation she had with Alejandro Sanz, whom she recently interviewed. He offered a greeting to all Mexicans, as the Spanish singer will be visiting Mexico at the beginning of the year comes.

Just like there are many of the photographs of Odalys, working in the recording studios, from time to time she also gives her fans a postcard of life with her family. But where was Odalys’ statuesque figure?