Norma Lizbeth was beaten by a classmate.

The 14-year-old girl died of her injuries after the attack.

The student’s classmates allegedly went to the funeral to mock her.

The case of 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth, who was brutally beaten by one of her classmates, has generated commotion throughout Mexico. One of her friends says that classmates went to the girl’s funeral just to mock her.

Norma Lizbeth attended Secondary School #0518 in the municipality of San Juan Teotihuacán in the State of Mexico. Last month the young woman was challenged to a fight and Norma, in an attempt to put a stop to the bullying, went to the confrontation. The girl attacked her and weeks later she died.

Classmates attend Norma Lizbeth’s funeral to mock her

According to El Universal, Laura, one of Norma’s friends, made several statements about her murder. One had to do with her funeral.

According to the classmate, other students from her class attended Norma’s funeral only to make fun of her. Laura said: “I ask for justice for her, what happened to her I do not wish on anyone. There were classmates who went to her funeral just to make fun of it.”