Did classmates attend 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth’s funeral just to mock her?
Norma Lizbeth was beaten by a classmate. The 14-year-old girl died of her injuries weeks after the beating. Classmates attended her funeral to mock her.
- Norma Lizbeth was beaten by a classmate.
- The 14-year-old girl died of her injuries after the attack.
- The student’s classmates allegedly went to the funeral to mock her.
The case of 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth, who was brutally beaten by one of her classmates, has generated commotion throughout Mexico. One of her friends says that classmates went to the girl’s funeral just to mock her.
Norma Lizbeth attended Secondary School #0518 in the municipality of San Juan Teotihuacán in the State of Mexico. Last month the young woman was challenged to a fight and Norma, in an attempt to put a stop to the bullying, went to the confrontation. The girl attacked her and weeks later she died.
Classmates attend Norma Lizbeth’s funeral to mock her
According to El Universal, Laura, one of Norma’s friends, made several statements about her murder. One had to do with her funeral.
According to the classmate, other students from her class attended Norma’s funeral only to make fun of her. Laura said: “I ask for justice for her, what happened to her I do not wish on anyone. There were classmates who went to her funeral just to make fun of it.”
The classmates who attended Norma’s funeral called her names
Laura said that her classmates constantly called her names and made fun of her physical appearance and her skin tone. In the video that has been shared on social media, laughter can be heard as she is being beaten.
Norma’s friend stated: “They spoke ill about her all the time, they called her names all the time, they threw things at her when she came to the classroom and she faced many ugly things. The nicknames they always called her was ‘La Tecate’ or ‘La Piojosa’, Laura said.
Norma Lizbeth dreamed of being a nurse
Laura also stated that Norma’s dream was to be a nurse. However, the young woman, who was just about to turn 15, was also ridiculed for this.
The bullying of Norma Lizbeth escalated to the point that she was afraid to speak, since if she said anything she was immediately teased. However, on February 21, she was physically assaulted, resulting in a head injury.
Her attacker has been arrested
After the tragic incident on February 21, authorities began the search for Norma’s bully, who was later identified as Azahara Aylin “N”. Authorities found her almost a month later.
Azahara Aylin “N” was arrested at dawn on Saturday, March 18 at the border with the United States. She was with her mother at the time of the arrest and was admitted to the Quinta del Bosque Detention Center, according to infobae.