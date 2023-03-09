Hispanic boy is bullied and beaten on the school bus in Colorado
"I'm scared for him," his mother said. Children bully each other on WhatsApp. “It's very frustrating because my son doesn't want to go to school.”
Mateo Luna is barely ten years old and he is already having a very hard time in life. A place where he should feel safe, on the school bus, has become a torment.
He is regularly bullied on the school bus in Aurora, Colorado. Recently he was also humiliated by his classmates on the bus, according to his mother, Erika Cruz.
“I am desperate, there are already many incidents that have happened with my son and I really don’t know what to do. He has a heart murmur and the last time they hit him in the chest his wind was knocked out. I’m afraid for him,” said the distraught mother who contacted MundoNow.
“There have already been four incidents with my son. They have beaten him, they bully him, they take his lunch box, they take his belongings and they throw them out the window of the bus that takes him to the Harmony Ridge k8 school, which is in the Aurora District,” she continued.
No one does anything about it
Cruz, details that the incidents, both at school and on school transportation, have been reported but no one has done anything.
“It’s very frustrating because my son doesn’t want to go to school and he doesn’t want to be hit more by kids who are bigger than him. Those children are in seventh, eighth grade and my child is in fourth grade.”
Erika Cruz thought that there would be more justice in the US than in her native Mexico
Cruz, who is originally from Mexico, says that she migrated to the United States years ago so that when she had children they would live in a country with more justice. Sadly, she has not found this to be the case. “It is unfair that they do not do something to get their attention and there are no reports.”
“I told school administrators to give my information to the parents of those children and they have never contacted me, not the parents or those from the school.” She says she feels powerless.
Kids are bullied on WhatsApp
As if that were not enough, the bullies form groups on WhatsApp and other social media platforms where they mock their victims and “humiliate him trying to make him look stupid.”
Erika, feeling cornered, alone and desperate has turned to us in the face of the school’s indifference, although she fears reprisals. We contacted the school and we are awaiting a response.