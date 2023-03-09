Hispanic boy is bullied and beaten on the school bus in Colorado

“I’m scared for him,” his mother said.

Children bully each other on WhatsApp.

“It’s very frustrating because my son doesn’t want to go to school.”

Mateo Luna is barely ten years old and he is already having a very hard time in life. A place where he should feel safe, on the school bus, has become a torment.

He is regularly bullied on the school bus in Aurora, Colorado. Recently he was also humiliated by his classmates on the bus, according to his mother, Erika Cruz.

“They have beaten him, they bully him, they take away his lunch box”

“I am desperate, there are already many incidents that have happened with my son and I really don’t know what to do. He has a heart murmur and the last time they hit him in the chest his wind was knocked out. I’m afraid for him,” said the distraught mother who contacted MundoNow.

“There have already been four incidents with my son. They have beaten him, they bully him, they take his lunch box, they take his belongings and they throw them out the window of the bus that takes him to the Harmony Ridge k8 school, which is in the Aurora District,” she continued.