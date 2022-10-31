Nine earthquakes were recorded in a single day in Peru.

“They started monitoring vulnerable areas.” Nine earthquakes in Peru. Earthquakes are one of the most feared natural phenomena, since these terrifying tremors can cause a lot of damage depending on their magnitude. Throughout history, great tragedies have been reported due to powerful telluric movements. Friday was not a pleasant day for South Americans, as multiple earthquakes were reported within just a few hours of each other. Investigations continue to determine the damage caused by these tremors at the beginning of the weekend. Nine earthquakes recorded in Peru At least nine earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 5.9, were felt on Friday in the Ica region, on the central coast of Peru. So far no personal or material losses have been reported, according to official sources, said the EFE Agency. The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) indicated that the last earthquake occurred at 3:22 p.m. and reached a magnitude of 5.9, with an epicenter 111 kilometers southwest of Ica. This telluric movement had a depth of 26 kilometers, unleashing fear among those affected.

5.9 magnitude earthquake in Peru Through a statement, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported the other eight tremors in the country. "During the day, eight other quakes occurred in the same jurisdiction, with magnitudes between 4 and 5.1, and depths of 19 kilometers on average," reads the report. It added that local authorities "began monitoring vulnerable areas without reporting, so far, structural damage or damage to the population." Up to the time of writing this article, the damage caused on this terrifying Friday has not been disclosed.

Is there danger? The IGP reported an earthquake at 9:21 a.m., with a magnitude of 5 and an epicenter 107 kilometers southwest of Ica, and another one at 1:52 p.m. with a magnitude of 4 and an epicenter 81 kilometers southwest of Ica. In addition, at 2:16 p.m. another movement of magnitude 4.4 was felt, with an epicenter 103 kilometers southwest of Ica, and then another at 2:19 p.m. with magnitude 4.9 and an epicenter 91 kilometers southwest of Ica. Despite the large number of quakes that occurred Friday, they were mild and moderate in intensity and none of them generated a tsunami alert on the Peruvian coast, according to the Hydrography and Navigation Department of the Peruvian Navy, reported Agencia EFE.

Authorities issue a warning Faced with this situation, the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) told the public to remain calm after the earthquakes and asked them to remain in safe areas and use the evacuation routes "before the earthquakes recorded in the last hours in different zones" of the Ica region. This region was the hardest hit by the last major earthquake in the South American country, which in August 2007 reached a magnitude of 7.9 and left almost 600 dead and tens of thousands homeless. Peru is located in the area called the Pacific Ring of Fire, where approximately 85 percent of the world's seismic activity is recorded.