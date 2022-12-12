Newborn baby dies tragically after baptism in Romania

The six-week old died tragically after his baptism.

His family is devastated.

Is the church calling for a change in these ceremonies? A tragic case involving a newborn baby, his family and the church to which they belonged is going viral on social media. A six-week old baby died after his baptism in Romania for an outrageous reason. We have all the details. Without a doubt, baptism is an important ceremony in many religions. It’s usually a reason for family and friends to celebrate with their church. Unfortunately, for this family, joy turned into tragedy. Newborn baby dies after his baptism in Romania BBC reports that the death of a six-week-old baby after his baptism ceremony in Romania has prompted an Orthodox archbishop to say such rituals will be scrutinized to prevent further tragedies. ABC reported that the baby did not drown inside the font, but cried uncontrollably when he felt the water and the priest, instead of stopping, submerged him a total of three times. The baby went into cardiac arrest after being submerged three times in the holy water. The little boy passed away in the town of Suceava. Authorities say he died violently and fluid was found in his lungs, according to the autopsy.

“The death of a newborn because of this practice is a great tragedy” Some 60,000 people have signed a petition calling for change. Archbishop Calinic is the oldest member of the clergy to back the reform. “The death of a newborn from this practice is a great tragedy. It must be ruled out so that the joy of baptism triumphs.” Prosecutors have opened a manslaughter investigation against the priest who carried out the baptism in the northeastern city of Suceava. Aztec Jalisco highlights that Vasile Banescu, a spokesman for the Orthodox Church, said that the priests could simply pour a little water on the baby’s forehead, as is already done in some places, this in order to avoid a tragedy of this type.

Will there be changes in the practice of this sacrament? The BBC points out that the baby’s death could lead to reforms in the way in which baptism rituals are carried out, however this would cause a “resounding” break within the practices of the Romanian Orthodox Church. While some figures in the Orthodox Church have suggested an inclination towards change, others have been clear in wanting to keep this ritual of immersing the baby’s head in water intact, due to its significance within the religion.

The Orthodox Church in Romania ‘in the crosshairs’ after the death of the newborn An important member of the Orthodox Church, the Archbishop of Tomis, took a more reluctant stance on the situation: “We will never change the ritual. The canons of this religion have existed for more than 1,000 years. That is why we will not change. We are not intimidated,” the priest said, according to BBC. The Orthodox Church in Romania is undoubtedly widely respected, however, on more than one occasion it has been the object of accusations and criticism for its handling of its commandments and rules, regardless of putting the integrity or lives of its believers at stake.