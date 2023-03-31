Nacho Lozano speaks after leaving Telemundo.

The Mexican journalist reveals the reason why he’s moving on.

Fans ask him not to leave the network.

Nacho Lozano breaks his silence after leaving Telemundo. On Monday, March 27, it was announced that host of the morning show Hoy Día and Noticias Telemundo Mediodía would be leaving the Spanish-language television network. The Mexican journalist joined the company in 2021 after having spent more than 20 years reporting for different media outlets in his native Mexico.

It should be remembered that certain changes were announced at Telemundo last October. The popular morning show Hoy Día was revamped and several hosts were let go.

Nacho Lozano leaves Telemundo

These changes affected Nacho Lozano but, unlike his former colleagues, the Mexican journalist continued working at the Spanish-language network on Noticias Telemundo Mediodía. However, his time with the network has now come to an end.

Before announcing he was leaving Telemundo, the host took to social media to share what happened with his followers. With the frankness that characterizes him, he opened up and spoke to his fans.