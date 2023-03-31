Nacho Lozano breaks his silence after leaving Telemundo
Nacho Lozano speaks after leaving Telemundo. The Mexican journalist reveals the reason why he's moving on. Fans ask him not to leave the network.
Nacho Lozano breaks his silence after leaving Telemundo. On Monday, March 27, it was announced that host of the morning show Hoy Día and Noticias Telemundo Mediodía would be leaving the Spanish-language television network. The Mexican journalist joined the company in 2021 after having spent more than 20 years reporting for different media outlets in his native Mexico.
It should be remembered that certain changes were announced at Telemundo last October. The popular morning show Hoy Día was revamped and several hosts were let go.
These changes affected Nacho Lozano but, unlike his former colleagues, the Mexican journalist continued working at the Spanish-language network on Noticias Telemundo Mediodía. However, his time with the network has now come to an end.
Before announcing he was leaving Telemundo, the host took to social media to share what happened with his followers. With the frankness that characterizes him, he opened up and spoke to his fans.
Nacho Lozano posted a brief message on Twitter in which he expressed his feelings and explained why he’s leaving Telemundo, “Two announcements,” begins the Mexican journalist’s brief statement.
“The first: On Friday I finish a moving chapter on Noticias Telemundo, a home for migrants like me and full of dear colleagues,” continued the former host of the morning show Hoy Día with the charismatic Adamari López.
“I’m leaving because I decided to start other projects”
“I’m leaving because I decided to start other projects. How to thank the audiences that let me accompany them? With my whole heart,” Nacho Lozano concluded, regarding his sudden departure from Telemundo, which was announced on Monday, March 27.
He explained that it was a personal decision and that he was not let go by Telemundo, where he shared the screen with the beautiful Adamari López.
Internet users react to Lozano’s departure
As was to be expected, Nacho Lozano’s fans asked him not to leave the television network, since many feel great affection for the former host of Noticias Telemundo Mediodía.
“No way, I love the way you deliver your news. I will miss you because I never miss them. I wish you much success in your new projects.” “Success. Every new challenge is growth, learning and professional/personal satisfaction.” “A big hug and good luck in the next projects!” “Great things will come for you, dear Nacho,” some commented.