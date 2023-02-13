Who is the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first child?

The soccer star paid a large sum for custody of his son.

She is rumored to be an American waitress. As we well know, Cristian Ronaldo has had several romantic partners throughout his life, but one of the most frequently asked questions is: Who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first child? We’ll tell you what we know! One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most well-known relationships was with model Irina Shayk. And though he’s currently in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriquez — and they have three children together — many still wonder about the mother of his oldest son. Who Cristiano Ronaldo’s oldest son? It’s been rumored that the birth of CR7’s oldest son may have been the reason his relationship Irina Shayk ended because, apparently, they were dating at the time. Ronaldo became a father for the first time in 2010, welcoming Cristiano Jr., who is following his father’s footsteps in the soccer world. Very little is known his biological mother.

Who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first child? The soccer player, who now as a left winger or forward in the Al-Nassr team in the Saudi Professional League, has not shared much information about Cristiano Jr.’s biological mother. According to La Nación, the soccer star said he will say more when his son is older. “When Cristiano (Jr.) grows up, I’m always going to tell him the truth, because he deserves it, because he’s my son, but I’m not going to say it because people want me to say it… I’m going to tell him when I feel it’s time appropriate. I don’t know, (when he is) 10, 11, 12? ” He said this in a 2015 documentary, according to La Nación.

Cristiano Jr.’s mother never wanted to reveal her identity “People speculate that I was with this girl or another, or that there was a surrogate. I have never told anyone and I will never tell them,” added Cristiano Ronaldo after speaking for the first time on the subject of his firstborn in his documentary. The soccer star shared a post saying he was going to be a father on Facebook. “As agreed with the baby’s mother I prefer your identity to be kept confidential, my son will be under my sole guardianship. No additional information will be provided on this subject and I ask everyone to fully respect my right to privacy (and that of my child), at least in matters as personal as this one, ” he posted on Facebook.

Cristiano Jr.’s mother could be an American waitress El Comercio reported that Cristiano Jr.’s mother may be an American waitress who had a one-night stand with the soccer player. The outlet reported that she was supposedly a student who worked as a waitress and was paid $12 million to give full custody of her child to Ronaldo and remain anonymous.